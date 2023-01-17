Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
Interesting KRG Put Options For March 17th
Investors in Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the KRG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following put contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
Investors in FuelCell Energy Inc (Symbol: FCEL) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FCEL options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For Waste Connections (WCN)
Investors in Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WCN options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: IRON,TNYA,WINT
Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%. Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 8.9% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with...
NASDAQ
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
NASDAQ
Will Nasdaq (NDAQ) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.88%. Factors to Consider. Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions...
NASDAQ
ARCH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $147.23, changing hands as high as $149.75 per share. Arch Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
Investors in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo (Symbol: SMFG) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SMFG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
NUS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.98, changing hands as high as $42.20 per share. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AMAT - 1/20/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AMAT rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today
Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night. So what. SVB reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.82 on total revenue of about $1.53...
NASDAQ
Friday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: WDFC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
NASDAQ
ADRNY vs. KMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Consumer Products - Staples stocks have likely encountered both Ahold NV (ADRNY) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
NASDAQ
Beacon (BECN) Opens Two Branches in Texas, Boosts Ambition 2025
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN recently announced the opening of two new branches at greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, TX. The Baytown branch serves the greater Houston market, reaching Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region while the services of the Forth Worth branch extend to the west side at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30.
