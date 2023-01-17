Read full article on original website
Fifth Grade Science Fair
Our fifth grade students have been working hard to prepare for today's science fair. Their posters look amazing, and there are some very interesting experiments. Thanks for all the hard work, parents and students!
Learning Healthy Habits in 2nd Grade
Mrs. Marzan's 2nd grade class has had a blast this week learning about healthy habits. Today, everyone is wearing a sport jersey, or dance wear to promote staying active to lead a healthy lifestyle.
MMHS Jazz Band Visit Rees 5th Graders
Today Rees 5th graders had the opportunity to hear the Maple Mountain High School Jazz Band and learn all about playing in a band. Soon they will get to select classes for middle school and they learn what instruments they would be able to choose if they join band next year.
Spanish Class "Ganga" Activity
Mr. Claybaugh's Spanish class students practiced bargaining and numbers skills with the “Ganga” activity.
Karate in Mrs. Flakes Class
Michael Brooks from Bobby Lawrence Karate School came to teach Mrs. Flakes class about setting and reaching goals. #HobbleCreekElementary #HobbleHawks #NeboSchoolDistrict #DiscoverPowerWithin #NeboHero #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTPublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching #BeKindToOneAnother.
Preschool for 2023-2024 School Year
It is time to start thinking Preschool for the 2023-2024 school year!. The child MUST live in BARNETT school boundaries and be given a screening assessment. Please call the school at 801-465-6000 to be added to the list and you will be notified when assessments open. Class Information:. 3 year...
WIG Progress Report
How are we doing with our WIGS? We are getting closer to our goal every month. Keep up the nightly reading and living the 7 Habits at School!
