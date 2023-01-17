Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Open Trauma Recovery Center Satellite Offices in Central California
SACRAMENTO—A Trauma Recovery Center (TRC) funded by the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) will open three new satellite offices in Central California to support crime victims in rural or underserved communities. With a $2.5 million grant approved Thursday by CalVCB, Amanecer Community Counseling Service (ACCS) of Los Angeles County...
ca.gov
Broad Coalition Urges State to Craft Budget with Transit Operations in Mind
MTC this week joined dozens of other organizations from around California as signatories to a letter urging the chairs of the budget committees in both the state Senate and Assembly to include a major, multi-year funding commitment for transit agency operations in the fiscal 2023-24 state budget now being developed in Sacramento.
ca.gov
Weekly Update: January 19, 2023
Orientation: Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. Do you love history, have a green thumb, or a knack for mechanics? If so, consider volunteering at Forest Home Farms Historic Park!. There are a variety of ways to volunteer. There are docent positions that help with our Educational Tours, garden volunteers,...
ca.gov
DWC Issues Notice of Public Hearing on March 13, 2023 for Proposed Amendments to the Qualified Medical Evaluator Regulations
The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) has issued a notice of a public hearing for proposed amendments to the Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) Regulations. The proposed changes are necessary to bring existing regulations into compliance with amendments to the Labor Code, and to clarify the Administrative Director’s authority with respect to the process related to appointment and reappointment of QMEs, which is granted by relevant statutory authority.
Comments / 0