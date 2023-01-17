The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) has issued a notice of a public hearing for proposed amendments to the Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) Regulations. The proposed changes are necessary to bring existing regulations into compliance with amendments to the Labor Code, and to clarify the Administrative Director’s authority with respect to the process related to appointment and reappointment of QMEs, which is granted by relevant statutory authority.

