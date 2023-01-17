ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ca.gov

Broad Coalition Urges State to Craft Budget with Transit Operations in Mind

MTC this week joined dozens of other organizations from around California as signatories to a letter urging the chairs of the budget committees in both the state Senate and Assembly to include a major, multi-year funding commitment for transit agency operations in the fiscal 2023-24 state budget now being developed in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Weekly Update: January 19, 2023

Orientation: Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. Do you love history, have a green thumb, or a knack for mechanics? If so, consider volunteering at Forest Home Farms Historic Park!. There are a variety of ways to volunteer. There are docent positions that help with our Educational Tours, garden volunteers,...
SAN RAMON, CA
ca.gov

DWC Issues Notice of Public Hearing on March 13, 2023 for Proposed Amendments to the Qualified Medical Evaluator Regulations

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) has issued a notice of a public hearing for proposed amendments to the Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) Regulations. The proposed changes are necessary to bring existing regulations into compliance with amendments to the Labor Code, and to clarify the Administrative Director’s authority with respect to the process related to appointment and reappointment of QMEs, which is granted by relevant statutory authority.
OAKLAND, CA

