Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
Comments / 0