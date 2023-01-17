ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Retriever Towing sued by state over illegal tows, 'predatory towing practices'

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Section has filed a lawsuit against Retriever Towing, alleging the company illegally towed cars without authorization. In 2017, the Oregon legislature passed reforms that forbid towing cars from parking facilities unless the towing company got signed permission to tow...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Washington ranked one of worst states in US for driving

WASHINGTON STATE — Between traffic, the cost of maintenance and safety, driving in some states is much more pleasant than others in the United States. A new WalletHub study of all 50 states found Washington state is the second-worst in the country for driving, only beating out Hawaii. According...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVL

West Virginia bill would allow some medical professionals to carry firearms on the job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KTVL

OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVL

Columbia River Gorge: Waterfalls 'roaring' with recent rainfall

PORTLAND, Ore. — Since January 1, the Portland area has received 2.80 inches of rain. With all that water falling from the sky, the Columbia River Gorge waterfalls are roaring. KATU Photojournalist Mike Warner ventured out down the gorge to look at some of the Pacific Northwest’s crown jewels....
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Items seized from Idaho murder suspect's apartment include stained sheets

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair, and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVL

ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

OSU College of Engineering to develop zero-emissions 'SuperTruck'

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers from the Oregon State University College of Engineering are partnering up with Daimler Trucks North America in order to develop a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck capable of regional and long-haul freight deliveries, according to a release from OSU. Oregon State University's Yue Cao and Alan Fern...
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVL

ODOT begins work on new EV fast charging stations

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that they're partnering up with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205. The new charging stations are funded thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. $7.5-billion in funds...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Ask the Expert: Function over fashion this winter

SOUTHERN OREGON — News10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of healthcare professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. In this edition, Valley Immediate Care’s CEO Brent Kell spoke about the best clothing materials to stay warm and dry in...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky

A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
SEATTLE, WA
KTVL

Man swept out to sea after raft capsizes at Netarts Bay, Coast Guard search ongoing

NETARTS BAY, Ore. — Authorities are searching for a missing man who was swept out to sea after his raft flipped in Netarts Bay Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m. responders from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), Netarts-Oceanside Fire-Rescue, Oregon State Parks, and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) answered a water rescue call in Netarts Bay.
NETARTS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy