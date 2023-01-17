Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
CBS Sports
How to watch UC Davis vs. California Riverside: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: California Riverside 13-6; UC Davis 11-7 The California Riverside Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at University Credit Union Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
CBS Sports
How to watch Santa Barbara vs. Northridge: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Northridge 3-15; Santa Barbara 14-3 The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Matadors and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Northridge has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Santa Barbara and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 30 of 2020.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak snapped in shocking upset by Loyola-Marymount
The biggest shocker of the week — if not longer — in college basketball transpired in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night when Loyola Marymount upset No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 at The Kennel. Gonzaga entered the evening with the longest home winning streak in men's Division I basketball,...
KMPH.com
Clovis West beats Clovis East 89-73
One of the big high school basketball games Tuesday night featured two guys with division one head coaching experience: Clovis West's Vance Walberg at Pepperdine and Clovis East's Adrian Wiggins at Fresno State. Walberg's Golden Eagles came in ranked number one in the section and wanted to keep it that...
