ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

How to watch Santa Barbara vs. Northridge: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Northridge 3-15; Santa Barbara 14-3 The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Matadors and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Northridge has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Santa Barbara and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 30 of 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis West beats Clovis East 89-73

One of the big high school basketball games Tuesday night featured two guys with division one head coaching experience: Clovis West's Vance Walberg at Pepperdine and Clovis East's Adrian Wiggins at Fresno State. Walberg's Golden Eagles came in ranked number one in the section and wanted to keep it that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy