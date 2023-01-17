Current Records: Northridge 3-15; Santa Barbara 14-3 The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Matadors and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Northridge has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Santa Barbara and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 30 of 2020.

