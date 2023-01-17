Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
investing.com
Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has gained nearly 6.2%...
investing.com
Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) climbed after announcing job cuts. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped...
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows, but Fed fears keep up pressure
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Thursday, weighed down by disappointing quarterly results and rising Treasury yields after data pointing to a still-hot labor market is expected to keep the Federal Reserve on a hawkish path. The S&P 500 fell 0.37%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.47%, or 157...
investing.com
Stocks rally with Netflix; dollar jumps vs yen after BOJ governor remarks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity indexes rose sharply on Friday, with Wall Street rallying after a jump in Netflix and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares, while the U.S. dollar had its biggest daily percentage gain against the yen in about two weeks as the Bank of Japan governor repeated the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
investing.com
China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes,...
investing.com
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com
After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS
© Reuters. After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS. Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) 9% LOWER; Kushner Companies said it is not interested in proceeding with takeover at this time. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 6% LOWER; reported Q4 EPS of $3.77, $0.12 better than...
investing.com
Silver Braces for Rally as U.S. Economy Loses Momentum
The economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum, with Retail sales and industrial production falling more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a downwardly revised drop of...
investing.com
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com
S&P 500: Rough Seas Ahead
A few days ago, I read a premium article over ZeroHedge, which went into great detail as to why the three components of what I call the Fed Spread – – most notably, the balance sheet – – render all the Q.T. the Fed is doing moot. In other words, by their arguments, the market was going to roar higher this year anyway. I confess, I felt pretty empty-headed reading the article because it didn’t sink in, although it was enough to strike fear into this bear’s heart.
investing.com
Oil prices dip as markets gauge U.S. inventory build, recession fears
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell further on Thursday as industry data signaled another big weekly build in U.S. crude inventories, while weak economic data and a potential rise in interest rates fanned growing fears over a looming recession. Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. oil inventories grew...
investing.com
Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet
© Reuters. Crypto Market May Not Be Heading for a Bull Run Just Yet. The global crypto market cap dipped 2.75% over the last 24 hours. All of the top 10 cryptos printed 24-hour losses. MATIC is the biggest loser in the top 10 cryptos list. The crypto market...
investing.com
Procter & Gamble, Alcoa, Roblox fall premarket; Philip Morris rises
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, January 19th. Please refresh for updates. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock fell 6.3% after the aluminum producer reported a net loss of $374 million for the quarter and shipments will be weaker than anticipated this year amid ongoing uncertainties caused by global inflation, dwindling demand in Europe and a soft economic outlook in China.
investing.com
Alphabet cuts 12,000 jobs after pandemic hiring spree, refocuses on AI
(Reuters) - Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc is cutting about 12,000 jobs as it faces "a different economic reality", it said in a staff memo, doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) and axing staff who support experimental projects. The job cuts affect 6% of its workforce, and follows thousands of...
investing.com
Chinese brokerages rush to raise billions in regulatory squeeze as Western competition looms
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages are in a race to raise billions of dollars in capital to meet regulatory requirements, jumping on a market upturn to bolster operations as they brace for tougher competition from Wall Street banks on their home turf. Chinese equities have rebounded more than 10%...
investing.com
Natural gas in 5th week of freefall that has more than halved its value
Investing.com -- Five weeks running and the bulls in natural gas aren’t catching a break yet from the weather. Futures of the heating fuel on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry Hub fell 5% in the latest week, adding to their 48% drop over four previous weeks, as temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere remained unseasonably high for a winter.
investing.com
Australia employment unexpectedly cools from record highs in Dec
Investing.com -- Australia’s job market unexpectedly shrank in December as the participation rate fell from record highs, although employment conditions remained relatively tight amid increased openings and potential labor shortages. The number of employed people in Australia fell by 14,600 to 13.8 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, missing...
investing.com
ConsenSys Lays Off 11% of Workforce Amid ‘Uncertain Market Conditions’
ConsenSys Lays Off 11% of Workforce Amid ‘Uncertain Market Conditions’. ConsenSys has laid off 96 employees. CEO Joseph Lubin said that cutting jobs was “difficult” but necessary to adjust to “challenging and uncertain market conditions.”. Lubin said that the uncertainty in the market hasn’t been “greater...
Comments / 0