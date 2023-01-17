Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Benefit will aid local family
As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side. Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.
Madison Daily Leader
RFD urges LEPC to replace firefighter radio equipment
Wednesday’s Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting was dominated by discussions of radio upgrades and communication malfunctions. Robbi Boettcher of the Ramona Fire Department reported that one of the Lake County’s two ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio repeaters is malfunctioning and “getting close” to unusable. A repeater receives and retransmits signals to radios. The county’s other UHF repeater broke a couple of years ago, Boettcher said in a follow-up interview with the Madison Daily Leader.
Madison Daily Leader
City to address issues of Restricted Use Site
Madison’s Restricted Use Site (RUS), located two miles west and a half-mile north of Junius at 23241 446th Ave., has filled up sooner than expected. City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo said this is largely due to an influx in materials from the May derecho.
Comments / 0