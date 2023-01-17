Wednesday’s Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting was dominated by discussions of radio upgrades and communication malfunctions. Robbi Boettcher of the Ramona Fire Department reported that one of the Lake County’s two ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio repeaters is malfunctioning and “getting close” to unusable. A repeater receives and retransmits signals to radios. The county’s other UHF repeater broke a couple of years ago, Boettcher said in a follow-up interview with the Madison Daily Leader.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO