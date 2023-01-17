Read full article on original website
Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team
The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
Blackhawks vs. Sharks Game on Feb. 25 Has New Start Time
The NHL announced Wednesday a minor schedule change that impacts the Chicago Blackhawks. When the Hawks visit the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 25, puck drop will be at 9 PM CT. The Western Conference matchup was originally scheduled to start at 9:30 PM CT. The new start time will...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
Game Day: Preds vs. Kings Preview
Nashville Gained a Point in Shootout Loss to Los Angeles in the Teams' Last Meeting on Oct. 18. The Nashville Predators (21-18-6) will host the Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6) tonight for Saturday Night in Smashville at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be...
Postgame Report | Krebs, Olofsson each score a pair in win over Ducks
Don Granato rattled off the names of three players who dealt with various forms of adversity this season, all of whom were difference makers for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Victor Olofsson scored two goals in a span of 15 games from late November...
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 21, 2023
Golden Knights close out homestand against Capitals. The Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-2) end their seven-game homestand against the Washington Capitals (25-17-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. TRAFFIC UPDATE. The Nevada Department of...
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
The Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Nashville. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Predators: 21 - 18...
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
Olofsson, Krebs each scores twice to lift Sabres past Ducks
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. "I feel like I had a great start, obviously (scored nine goals in his first 11 games this season), and that helped me a lot," Olofsson said. "Then I had a small dip, and I feel like these last 10 games we've been really clicking as a line, too, with [Casey Mittelstadt] and [Tyson Jost]. I feel like we're just feeding off each other, and they're feeding me with great passes."
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
The Backcheck: Bolts suffer first loss of the trip to Oilers
The Tampa Bay Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. After the Bolts skated to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, the team arrived at the hotel in Edmonton around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning before taking on an Oilers team at 7 p.m. that hadn't played since Tuesday. It was going to be an uphill battle from the start, but despite falling into a multi-goal deficit on two separate occasions, Tampa Bay put up a strong fight and went into the third period with the game tied at three.
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
Panthers score 5 straight in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
Matthew Tkachuk scored 2 goals while Sam Reinhart recorded 1 goal and 2 assists to lift the Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Canadiens. Florida scored four times on the power play during the run, becoming the first NHL team to do so in one period this season. "We...
