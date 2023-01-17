The Tampa Bay Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. After the Bolts skated to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, the team arrived at the hotel in Edmonton around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning before taking on an Oilers team at 7 p.m. that hadn't played since Tuesday. It was going to be an uphill battle from the start, but despite falling into a multi-goal deficit on two separate occasions, Tampa Bay put up a strong fight and went into the third period with the game tied at three.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO