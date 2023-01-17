he's not harming anyone. I see people wearing evil looking shirts in front of children. no one asks them to remove it. but when religion gets involved everyone gets their feathers ruffled. no on thinks anything about someone wearing a shirt with Buddha or a Guru or any other religious symbol on it, even a witch. But everyone has an issue with Jesus.
John 15: 18 If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.19 If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you….1st John 3: 13 Marvel not, my brethren, if the world hate you..for all you unbelievers this is prophecy being for filled right before your eyes.
Don't comply. We have freedom of speech and freedom of religion in this country and nobody can take that away from you. That security guard should be fired
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Related
UPDATE: Mall of America in Minnesota Kicked Man Out For Wearing Jesus Shirt (VIDEO)
Black Women Are Calling White Women Out for Snatching Up All the Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
Baby Names That Are Banned in the US
Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm
Walmart forced to pull controversial and ‘inappropriate’ product after major backlash
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M to Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong Word
Strangers come together, donate over $175,000 to kind mother-of-3 who saved elderly man during blizzard
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy
Rep. George Santos Denies Drag Queen Past After Ex-Friend Posts 2008 Photo
A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906
Miss Universe Thailand's gown made of can pull tabs is a homage to her 'garbage collector' parents
A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit
The priest who claimed to go back in time to observe the crucifixion of Jesus using a time machine hidden in the Vatican
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 335