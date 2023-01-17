Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
$50 Billion Coastal Master Plan Updated in Louisiana
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority recently released a 100-page, draft update of a $50 billion coastal master plan, officially titled the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, with several substantive changes proposed for the coming year. Mark Schleifstein broke the news of the new plan earlier this month, reporting that...
liveinsurancenews.com
Louisiana faces home insurance “crisis” as more companies leave
Over 20 insurers have exited the state or have gone bankrupt within the last two years. Thousands of Louisiana residents are struggling to find affordable home insurance coverage as insurers continue to leave the state following years of catastrophic storms. The storms have been increasing in both frequency and intensity,...
NOLA.com
‘Helping protect us’: Louisiana’s biggest marsh creation project showcased
The cross rising from the water at the end of the road in Shell Beach stands as a poignant memorial for Hurricane Katrina’s victims – and state officials say Louisiana’s biggest marsh creation project under construction behind it will help limit such tragedies in the future. “I...
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much.
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game
During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
YAHOO!
Landry’s ‘protecting minors’ tip line flooded with thousands of spam complaints
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s “Protecting Minors” tip line, set up to field concerns about librarians, teachers and other school and library personnel, has been flooded with thousands of spam complaints. More than 5,500 pages of complaints were released to the Louisiana Illuminator in response to a...
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
theadvocate.com
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
Louisiana legislators ‘skeptical’ of Donelon’s homeowner’s insurance fix
Several Louisiana legislators said they aren’t yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February. “I think the House is skeptical of everything,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said in an interview […] The post Louisiana legislators ‘skeptical’ of Donelon’s homeowner’s insurance fix appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports 5 additional CWD cases in Tensas Parish
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that five additional suspected cases of chronic Wasting Disease in deer were discovered in Tensas Paris.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish
Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana's Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway
Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: GOP leader ‘goes off deep end’
When is the last time you can remember when a political party leader told one of its members they couldn’t run for public office? I’ve been in this news business for over 62 years and the Louisiana Republican Party now holds that unbelievable distinction. Louis Gurvich, chairman of...
