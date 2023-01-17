ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

KTSM

San Elizario ISD to start 4-day week schedule in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year. In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday. According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2

Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists

UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
