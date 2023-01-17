Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
San Elizario ISD to transition to a 4-day week in the upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District will transition to a four-day work and school week in the 2023-2024 school year. On Wednesday, in a 4-1 vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule. The district will be the first in the...
San Elizario ISD to start 4-day week schedule in July
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year. In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday. According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday […]
El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to A Wine & Chocolate Affair
A Wine & Chocolate Affair is happening at EPIC Railyard Event Center on February 2nd, 2023. This event will be a HUGE foodie event you can not miss. A variety of vendors will be highlighting multiple flavors of chocolates and wine. As you browse all of the flavors, you will...
KVIA
El Paso Veterans Affairs medical director speaks with ABC-7 about healthcare access following death of veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One week after the death of a Veteran at the El Paso VA Medical Center, ABC-7 sat down with the VA Medical Director Froylan Garza. Witnesses tell ABC-7 the veteran had been seeking psychiatric care at the mental health clinic before he died. Froylan Garza...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
elpasonews.org
El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 8: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Eric Adams Visit
In the latest episode of Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia asks that question, what was the purpose of Eric Adams’ visit to El Paso? She asks the more important question: how did Eric Adams’ visit benefit El Paso’s taxpayers?. Listen to the latest episode of Unmuted with...
Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists
UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency
January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
WATCH: City news conference on the passing of EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials talk about the sudden death of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. For full updates, tune in to KTSM 9 News at 5,6, and 10 p.m. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen has died at age 71, led police for nearly 15 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who led the department for nearly 15 years, has died unexpectedly. According to the nonprofit news organization ElPasoMatters.org, Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced Allen’s death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. Allen, 71, has been El Paso’s police chief since 2008 and was […]
