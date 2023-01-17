ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

Davis Thompson makes THREE EAGLES at American Express to lead Jon Rahm

PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson made another three eagles on Friday as he kept his two-shot lead at The American Express in La Quinta. Thompson, 23, held a two-shot advantage after his heroics on Thursday at La Quinta and today, he tackled the Nicklaus Tournament Course with even more success.
golfmagic.com

Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour

There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
golfmagic.com

Luke Donald on Poulter and Stenson? "No captain has had to deal with this"

Luke Donald says he's "not too worried" what his European side will look like in Rome as he reacted to Ian Poulter's suggestion he may snub the Ryder Cup after a year of acrimony. Donald, 45, replaced Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup Europe captain in August following the Swede's remarkable...
golfmagic.com

Report: Brooks Koepka's misery REVEALED in Netflix documentary Full Swing

Brooks Koepka's struggles will be laid bare in the upcoming Netflix documentary, according to one of the show's producers. Paul Martin has given an interview with GQ about Full Swing. Martin told the publication that Koepka was a particularly interesting watch in the show. Television producers met with Koepka in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii

It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
golfmagic.com

Judge set to make HUGE RULING after PGA accuse LIV of "cherry-picking" info

Unsurprisingly, LIV Golf have become deadlocked with the PGA Tour in a fight for information in the antitrust lawsuit. We are sure by now you have heard the controversial series is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF]. PIF and its boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan can't agree on the production...
golfmagic.com

Nelly Korda on praise from PGA Tour stars: "They should watch more women's golf"

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda answered high praise for her swing with a sharp but light-hearted remark at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. When she and her father Petr played in the PNC Championship and QBE Shootout in December, Korda received many kind remarks about her swing from the likes of Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's the secret to La Quinta Country Club's pristine greens once compared to Augusta National's?

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Long lauded for sporting some of the best playing conditions on the PGA Tour, historic La Quinta Country Club doesn’t rest on its roll. With PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele and this year’s Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson offering annual superlatives on the quality and consistency of the club’s putting surfaces, the turf team at La Quinta begins its tourney and peak-season member prep long before the first American Express ball is ever struck.
Golf Digest

Love hitting balls on the range? Watch out for this common golf injury

Of all the areas of the body where golfers are most susceptible to injury, two that are often overlooked are your wrists. Whether you realize it or not, every time you swing, you're putting a lot of stress on the tiny bones at the base of your hands. And it's not just the collisions between club and turf or club and mat that are felt at these joints. It's also the change of direction at the top of the swing and the eventual stopping of the swing that can cause damage.

