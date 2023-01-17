ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
blockclubchicago.org

The Dinkel’s Bakery Sign Could Stay Put As Developer Moves To Make It Part Of Proposed Apartment Complex

CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood. Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.
multihousingnews.com

JV Starts Construction on Chicago Mixed-Use Property

The project is the first major development to launch in the Streeterville neighborhood since 2019. A joint venture has launched construction on The Saint Grand, a mixed-use project in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. The partners in the 21-story development at Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street are Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development. Offices will be available for tenant buildout later this year, with residential unit delivery slated for early 2024.
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
wgnradio.com

Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
The Crusader Newspaper

UChicago Medicine, AdventHealth launch new joint venture to expand health services in western suburbs

The University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth have closed on a transaction to form a joint venture called UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, which will combine the expertise and resources of both organizations to bring academic medicine to the western suburbs. The two organizations announced a definitive agreement to affiliate in September...
nadignewspapers.com

Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side

Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
Hyde Park Herald

Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent

Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
