FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
blockclubchicago.org
The Dinkel’s Bakery Sign Could Stay Put As Developer Moves To Make It Part Of Proposed Apartment Complex
CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood. Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.
rejournals.com
Rent prices finally falling in Chicago? A little, but the suburbs are a different story, based on a new report by Apartment List
After months of tiresome, big-budget rents, are prices finally going down in Chicago? Maybe a little, according to Apartment List’s January Rent Report—but the findings might surprise you. Median rent in Chicago fell by 1.1% in December and has now increased by a total of 5.5% year-over-year. Chicago’s...
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
multihousingnews.com
JV Starts Construction on Chicago Mixed-Use Property
The project is the first major development to launch in the Streeterville neighborhood since 2019. A joint venture has launched construction on The Saint Grand, a mixed-use project in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. The partners in the 21-story development at Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street are Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development. Offices will be available for tenant buildout later this year, with residential unit delivery slated for early 2024.
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
wgnradio.com
Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
UChicago Medicine, AdventHealth launch new joint venture to expand health services in western suburbs
The University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth have closed on a transaction to form a joint venture called UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, which will combine the expertise and resources of both organizations to bring academic medicine to the western suburbs. The two organizations announced a definitive agreement to affiliate in September...
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent
Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
Crime is on Chicagoans’ minds. Here’s how nine mayoral hopefuls say they would address it.
South Side resident Sherri Allen-Reeves is still looking for a candidate to support for Chicago mayor and, like many voters, she’s looking for someone who can best address the city’s violent crime. From the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, where she lives, to Bronzeville, where she works as a homeless...
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Six Corners Aldi Plans To Open Late This Year At Clarendale Senior Living Building
PORTAGE PARK — The long-awaited Aldi grocery store planned for the ground floor of a Six Corners development will open in late 2023, a company spokesperson said. Aldi will be the anchor retail tenant of The Clarendale, the senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road that plans to open to residents in the spring, development officials previously said.
Comments / 1