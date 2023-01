JFCS raises over $300,000 at annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon. Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) raised more than $300,000 at its annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon. The event was held in person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Resort & Spa on Jan. 6. Funds raised at the event will be used to impact and support the lives of more than 40,000 individuals throughout Maricopa County.

