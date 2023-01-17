ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies

A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods. Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County

Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived, they found a man...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Police: Dalton woman charged with murder was with shooter

Jan. 17—Dalton Police Department investigators determined a Dalton woman was with a Cohutta man during the shooting of a 62-year-old Dalton man last year and afterward, and in consultation with the District Attorney's Office investigators last week obtained warrants for her arrest on the same charges as the Cohutta man: two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).
DALTON, GA

