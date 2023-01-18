ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Sheriff's office chaplain sees chance to serve

By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

Jesse Purkett has found a calling on both sides of the yellow tape.

Purkett, a volunteer chaplain for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the pastor of Eastern Star Church of God in Christ in Elizabeth City, said he used to think the yellow tape that officers place around crime scenes was simply an indication that a crime or tragedy had occurred at that location.

But in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death on April 21, 2021, Purkett said the tape seemed to mark a divide in the community — between those in front of the tape and those behind it.

About four years ago, sensing a need for local law enforcement officers to be “covered” in prayer and supported with a listening ear, Purkett enrolled in the training program for chaplains that is sponsored by the N.C. Sheriffs Association.

About three days after he returned from his first chaplaincy conference in April 2021, Brown was shot and killed by three deputies in the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. Suddenly, Purkett’s service took on a new urgency.

“It was a challenging time for me,” he recalled recently.

One of the first things Purkett did the day Brown was killed was talk to members of Brown’s family.

“I went and talked to (Brown’s) family on that morning,” Purkett said.

He said his ministry with officers in the aftermath of the fatal shooting angered some in the community who thought he should have been marching alongside those who were protesting Brown’s death. But Purkett said he felt called to pray with people on both sides of the yellow tape amid the turmoil following Brown’s death.

“My job was not to take sides,” Purkett said. “My job was to make peace and keep peace as much as possible. It’s not my job to take sides. I’m not the judge and I’m not the jury.”

Purkett said his experience has convinced him that law enforcement chaplaincy needs to be more widely available.

“Every law enforcement office needs a chaplain,” Purkett said. “They need one, because there’s a lot of pressure.”

Purkett, who is is in his eighth year as pastor of Eastern Star COGIC, said he believes he is called to be a sheriff’s office chaplain just as he is called to be a church’s pastor.

“I just believe that if (God) called me to it, he’s going to get me through it,” Purkett said.

Purkett has a background in law enforcement.

His father, James Skinner, retired as a sergeant from the Elizabeth City Police Department, and Purkett himself was an city police cadet and auxiliary officer. He has a brother who was an officer with ECPD, and Purkett’s son Jeremy is currently a deputy with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Purkett retired as a civilian supervisor with the U.S. Coast Guard. He said he believes his support is helpful for deputies.

“I have a chance to ride with them and just make sure that they are OK,” he said.

The community is experiencing a high number of overdose deaths, and that along with all the other tragedies that deputies encounter in their work can take a heavy toll on their emotional and spiritual health, Purkett said.

“I just make sure that they can talk about it, because a lot of times they carry that stuff home,” he said. “It’s a part of my ministry calling.”

Purkett said he helps officers deal with the stress of the job, and with the stress it puts on their families.

Nighttime patrols can be especially difficult for officers because they can feel alone and isolated, and also may encounter a disproportionate share of the serious crimes and tragedies that occur.

“That night shift seems to catch a lot of that,” he said.

Other law enforcement agencies in the area have someone in some kind of chaplaincy role.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office has a chaplain, A.J. Layton, who regularly prays with officers and also counsels officers in the aftermath of tragic events.

Although the Camden County Sheriff’s Office does not have a local chaplaincy program, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones explained that Chief Deputy Rodney Meads is involved in the chaplaincy program of the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association. Meads sometimes prays with officers in Camden when they’re attending meetings, and he blessed the meal at the Christmas dinner in December, Jones said.

The N.C. Sheriffs’ Association may ask Meads to pray at funerals, pray at association meetings or perform other functions as needed.

Meads also offered the opening prayer for one of the regular meetings of the Camden Board of Commissioners last year.

In Perquimans County, the sheriff’s office does not have a chaplain. “Most individuals have their own pastor they can talk to if needed,” noted Sheriff Shelby White.

Elizabeth City, NC
