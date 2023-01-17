Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
denver7.com
'Death Doula' profession rapidly growing
You've likely heard of a birth doula. That's a person who provides physical and emotional support to a new mother during pregnancy and childbirth. The same exists for people leaving this world. It's called a death doula and it's growing in popularity. In American culture, Cindy Kaufman says death has...
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
WebMD
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
SheKnows
Passions Star Reveals Latest Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Journey Begins’
The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead. Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.
Nonprofit helps fulfill wishes for wounded veterans
After a mortar blast in Iraq left Chris Kind with a brain injury, and later post traumatic stress disorder, the Army veteran said he struggled with returning to civilian life when he returned home. "It was just hard adjusting to that, you know, to that new norm," Kind told CBS...
KevinMD.com
Doctors struggle with unrealistic expectations and lack of self-care, leading to a lack of mercy towards colleagues
“Mercy and consideration for the other man, but none for yourself, upon whom you have to keep an incessant watch.”. – Sir William Osler, MD. Ironic, isn’t it? The physician is expected to go above and beyond, superhuman even, held to an unrealistic standard above most others, and yet, is their own worst critic. (Or was until social media, but that is another writing for another day.)
CBS News follows teen as he undergoes a brain procedure to treat his Tourette syndrome
CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud, who has been open about living with Tourette syndrome, meets Callum DeQuevedo, a 17-year-old living with an extreme case of Tourette's. CBS News cameras were the first to ever film a Tourette's patient undergoing a type of brain surgery aimed at relieving DeQuevedo's tics and improving his quality of life.
Local black author making a difference in the lives of children with stories
1 in 4 children in America grow up without learning how to read. 80% of preschool & after-school programs serving low-income populations have no age-appropriate books for their children.
msn.com
Doctor Who Hasn't Showered in Years Thinks Others Should Join Him
Slide 1 of 5: If taking a shower is a regular part of your morning (or nighttime!) routine, then the idea of skipping it for a few days—let alone a few years—probably sends a shudder down your spine. But that's exactly what James Hamblin, MD, a physician and public health policy lecturer, says we should all consider.The author of Clean: The New Science of Skin, published in July 2020, Hamblin told NPR in an interview that same year that he hadn't showered in five years. Before you question his hygiene or dismiss him as a quack, however, it's worth finding out exactly why he thinks most of us are showering too much. Read on to discover Hamblin's reasoning, and whether your health might benefit from taking a break from your daily shower habit.READ THIS NEXT: What Happens When You Don't Wash Your Sheets Every Week, Doctors Say.Read the original article on Best Life.
allnurses.com
Uncertainties and Fears Entering Hospice: What to Expect!
Specializes in Experience and degree in behavior, DD and Dementia. Has 52 years experience. When first admitting a patient and their family into the hospice care experience, it is important to know that they are fearful of the unknown. Some view it as a death sentence and want to know what to expect. Common questions are, "How long do I have to live?" "Will I have a great deal of pain?" "What can I expect?" Another thing to consider is how comfortable and confident the healthcare professional is in providing support and answers, whether that be an RN, a CNA, a social worker, a chaplain, a volunteer, the physician, or even in some cases, the patient's own family.
Comments / 0