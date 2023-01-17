Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Ray Vickers, 88, Sharon
Funeral services for Robert Ray Vickers, age 88, of Sharon, will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Harbour – 81 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Lois Harbour, 81, Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Saturday, January 21st of 2023, at Eastview Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Coleman – 87 – Rives
Funeral services will be held for Carolyn Coleman, age 87, of Rives. Services will take place at 12:00 on Friday, January 20th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alamo Church Cemetery.
Rev. Bettye Sue High Mixon, 83, formerly of Martin
Funeral services for Rev. Bettye Sue High Mixon, age 83, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Martin, will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the Cate Cemetery near Martin.
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden
A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire
A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton. TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson. Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire...
Martin Downtown Commercial District considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Martin Downtown Commercial District is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The City of Martin is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year. The State Review Board will meet Wednesday, January 25, at the Tennessee Historical Commission in Nashville to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
Obion County Middle School “All-Tournament Team”
The 2023 Obion County “All County Basketball Team” was named following the tournament this past weekend. Selected to the “All-Tournament Team” was Ainsley Sadler (Lake Road), Jayden Evans (Lake Road), Harlee Johnson (Lake Road), Avery Launer (Hillcrest) Jules Poore (Hillcrest), Addy Launer (Hillcrest), Katy Frazier (Hillcrest), Colee Forester (Hillcrest), [standing] Alli McFarland (South Fulton), Klicey Campbell (Ridgemont), Abby Stephens (Ridgemont), Autumn Tanner (Black Oak), KinLee Dean (Black Oak), Kaile Hanks (Black Oak), and Jayanna Hall (Lake Road).
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
Hillcrest, Lake Road Claim County Basketball Championships
Congratulations goes out to the Hillcrest girls, and Lake Road boys, for winning the championships of the Obion County Middle School Basketball Tournament. On Monday night, Hillcrest defeated Lake Road 24-23 to claim the title, while Lake Road captured the championship with a 43-37 win over Hillcrest. All games in...
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Union City Council Accepts Bid for New Impound Building
The Union City Police Department has been approved for a new impound location and building. Police Chief Ben Yates submitted the construction bid to Council members this week.(AUDIO) The new impound location for seized vehicles will be be located between the Public Works Building and the Fire Department. Chief Yates...
Cardinals Caravan Makes Stop in Local Area
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan made a stop Saturday afternoon at Dyer County High School. It was the first time in three years the caravan has been back on the road with current and former players. Former Cardinals pitcher, and current radio broadcaster Rick Horton, told Thunderbolt News he was...
Defending OVC Champion Skyhawk beach volleyball program announces 2023 schedule
A little over eight months after making history as the first OVC program to appear in the NCAA Tournament, the UT Martin beach volleyball squad has announced its 2023 slate. The Skyhawks are set to play a school-record 32 regular season matches this spring before hosting the OVC Championship tournament, held on April 27-29. UT Martin also hosts OVC foe Chattanooga for a March 21 double dual while taking on both North Alabama and Austin Peay on April 4 to complete its home schedule.
Henry County man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug, weapons charges
A Henry County man will spend 17 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gary Osborne, of Buchanan, was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Skyhawk guard Josie Storey named OVC Freshman of the Week
UT Martin women’s basketball guard Josie Storey joined a list of top-tier Skyhawk freshmen performers after being named OVC Freshman of the Week following standout performances against Tennessee State and Southern Indiana. Hailing from Mountain View, Arkansas, Storey set back-to-back career highs on the scoreboard last week while averaging...
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
