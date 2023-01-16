Read full article on original website
Related
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Italy's Ski Resorts Grapple With a Snowless Future
Winter sports, a major economic engine for alpine villages, rely on regular snow. But Europe's ski hills must adapt to a warming future.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
Idaho8.com
Spending the night in an igloo, in the Alps. Sounds cool, but is it?
Spending the night in an igloo sounds cool. And it is, though mainly literally. As my family sat in a restaurant-sized igloo at the base of a ski resort in the Austrian Alps in late December, eating a dinner consisting solely of bread and hot cheese (read: fondue), my 10-year old daughter summed up the adventure we were having.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
traveltomorrow.com
Where to go in January if you don’t like skiing
Whoever says vacationing in January, immediately thinks of skiing. And even though that’s a safe bet this time of year, not everyone’s a fan of winter sports. Of course you could decide to go to the Alps or some other ski destination anyway because your friends absolutely want to get on those slopes – you’d be a great friend but you wouldn’t have much to do, apart from eating and drinking too much and maybe hanging out in the spa. But what if this year, you decided to finally accept the fact that you’re a horrible skier? What if you went somewhere else completely?
boisehighlights.com
A Snow Team Run-Down
Here at Boise High we are lucky to have a plethora of clubs and activities for students to be involved in. Particularly, in the winter, students can participate in the Boise High Snow Team ran by Mr. Arnold, Ms. Becerra, and Mr. Stan, with assistance from the team captains Charley Beebe and Shannon Keil. Each Saturday from January 15th to Dotty Clark on February 22nd the team of skiers and snowboarders meet at Bogus Basin to race down slalom courses varying in difficulty from novice – a perfect choice for students that are new to the mountain and are still learning to be comfortable in their boots – all the way to expert – better for more experienced racers and skiers.
Time Out Global
Sign up for Croatia’s Night of the Museums!
With only a week to go before Croatia’s nationwide Night of the Museums on Friday, January 27, it’s time to register to see many of the country’s cultural attractions for free over one extended evening. Now in its 18th year, Night of the Museums involves scores of...
The best men’s ski pants 2023: leg protection for skiing and boarding
Our roundup of the best men’s ski pants to keep you dry and comfortable on the slopes this season
Time Out Global
A dazzling ‘ring of blossom’ is set to transform England’s second city
If you spotted a bus-full of saplings riding around in Birmingham this week and had to take a second glance, don’t worry: you saw that right. The no. 11 bus dropped off 600 blossom trees on Tuesday, ready for volunteers from the local community to plant just in time for spring.
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
Time Out Global
Watch this space: 1800 Lasagne is slated to open two new venues in 2023
It seems that one brick-and-mortar storefront was not enough for Joey Kellock, the lasagne fanatic behind 1800 Lasagne, with plans in place for not just one, but two more Northcote venues to open in 2023. The popular lasagne joint is expanding its horizons with a sandwich shop and a wine bar, both slated to open later this year.
WATCH: Here’s What It’s Like To Wipe Out On The Steepest Ski Slope In America
If you go skiing you’re going to have some wipes outs, it’s just part of the game. There are wipeouts though, and then there are yard sales. A yard sale is a skiing term for when you wreck so bad you leave your equipment strewn down the slope. It’s a wreck so bad your stuff is just laying around like old gear for sale at a yard sale. Oftentimes after a yard sale, other skiers will have to come to ask if you’re alive. You might question ever skiing again. Going down on the steepest ski slope in the country though? That’s a whole different level of wreckage.
Comments / 0