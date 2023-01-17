For all the grand gestures of musical theater, there’s an odd flatness to Theater Camp, a half-hearted and lackluster comedy from a group of Hollywood friends set at a summer performing arts community. There’s the inherited, well-worn genre of the mockumentary, as well as the familiar satirical targets of overzealous and/or pretentious theater types. But the real remove comes from a script that must’ve seemed much funnier on paper than in practice.

