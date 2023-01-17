Scottsdale police looking for suspect, information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars

Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
AZFamily
2 men arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say two documented gang members have been arrested in connection with a double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one person dead. Randale Thomas, 30, and Gary Green, 35, were booked into the Maricopa County jail on Thursday on multiple charges, including homicide and assault.
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
Chandler police are investigating a shooting in a residential area Friday morning. Officers were called to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road just before 9:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
AZFamily
19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
AZFamily
Police identify man killed in west Phoenix shooting; two others hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Hernandez,...
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, impairment suspected
PHOENIX - A deadly rollover crash temporarily shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened near the Grant Street exit after a work truck was clipped by a speeding car. Two women were inside that car, and it reportedly...
AZFamily
Reward offered for info after man found shot to death in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Silent Witness is offering a reward for information in the shooting death of a man in Phoenix earlier this month. On Jan. 8, the body of 32-year-old Justin Finch was found in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. No details on what may have led up to the shooting have been released by investigators.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
KTAR.com
Avondale gas station employee shoots man who came in brandishing gun
PHOENIX – An employee shot an armed man at a West Valley gas station Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was brandishing a gun when he entered the Chevron at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:15 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department. When the man became...
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event.
AZFamily
Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-17 in Phoenix
A deadly rollover crash has shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
