Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado’s Glasshouse Offers 360-Degree Views to Overnight Guests
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Glasshouse Airbnb in Basalt, Colorado. This amazing Airbnb makes for an...
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?
Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
How Much Snow has Colorado’s Grand Mesa Seen So Far This Winter?
Colorado's Grand Mesa is a beautiful place to visit during the winter months. If you can get up passed Powderhorn Ski Resort and on to the Mesa Lakes Lodge you'll find an amazing winter wonderland waiting to be explored. Western Colorado counts on the winter snows to restore our lakes,...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado
Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State. Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’
Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
Unique Experience for Expert Skiers + Snowboarders in Colorado
It's no secret that Colorado is home to world-renowned ski resorts like Aspen and Vail. These mountain towns bring in tourists, celebrities, and locals in droves and are well-known to all. However, there are also ski resorts in Colorado that are considered to be more of hidden gems and one...
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
20 Popular Local Attractions Coloradans Say They’ve Never Seen
Colorado is jam-packed with wonderful and amazing attractions, but, quite often, we don't fully appreciate what's in our own backyard. So Many Colorado Attractions We Could See Anytime, Yet We Don't. Tourists come to Colorado from all over the world to enjoy the wonders and intricacies of our great state....
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Colorado Girl Arrested for 100+ MPH Interstate Chase in Nebraska
Nebraska state troopers spotted a vehicle driving east on Interstate 80 at mile marker 276 near the city of Kearny driving at approximately 35 mph, which is 40 mph under the posted speed limit of 75, on Monday night around 9:35 p.m. According to a press release from the Nebraska...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, you...
Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
392
Followers
9K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://retro1025.com
Comments / 1