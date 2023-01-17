ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Retro 102.5

Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?

Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Retro 102.5

Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’

Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long

As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
392
Followers
9K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://retro1025.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy