Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.2% lower on Wednesday, dragged by renewed concerns of a recession as U.S. retail sales declined by the most in 12 months, down 1.1% in December as against expectations of a fall of 0.8%. This is the second straight monthly decline in the figure. The U.S. Producers Price Index dropped more than anticipated, falling 0.5% month-on-month. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book indicated U.S. businesses remain pessimistic about growth in the coming months. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

3 DAYS AGO