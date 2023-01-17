Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings
This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
College Basketball Odds: Indiana vs. Illinois prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/19/2023
The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana Illinois prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Indiana Illinois. The Indiana Hoosiers were playing like a Big Ten championship contender early in the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU’s elite big...
rrsn.com
Teri Moren Sets Indiana Women’s Basketball Win Record As No. 6 IU Beats No. 21 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana head coach Teri Moren picked up her 189th career win as No. 6 Indiana defeated No. 21 Illinois, 83-72, at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. In a tight first quarter, Indiana (17-1, 7-1 B1G) kept the game within one possession as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes connected at the line with 4:15 to go. But it fueled a 9-0 run by the Illini, who held its largest lead of the half with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.
How IU basketball transfers are performing at new schools midway through the season
The current era of the transfer portal is unavoidable for every college program, and Indiana is no exception. While the Hoosiers have benefitted from the transfer portal with players such as Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson, IU has also been a victim of numerous departures over the years. Currently, Indiana...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
rrsn.com
Road Stretch Begins For No. 6/6 Indiana At No. 21/23 Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana hits the road for its first of three ranked matchups when it faces No. 21/23 Illinois in Champaign. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on B1G+. #6/6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1 B1G) at #21/23 Illinois (14-3, 5-2 B1G) Wednesday, January 18, 2023...
thedailyhoosier.com
A few more IU football departures via the portal over the last couple weeks
The transfer portal continues to be a two-way street for Indiana. While there has been plenty of positive news lately, the Hoosiers have seen multiple key players from the 2022 squad announce their intent to leave IU over the last few weeks. This might be the end of the portal...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
rrsn.com
IU ANNOUNCES NAMING OF SANDRA ESKENAZI INDIANA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM CENTER IN RECOGNITION OF MAJOR GIFT TO WOMEN’S EXCELLENCE
IU ANNOUNCES NAMING OF SANDRA ESKENAZI INDIANA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM CENTER IN RECOGNITION OF MAJOR GIFT TO WOMEN’S EXCELLENCE. Bloomington, Indiana – The Indiana Women’s Basketball program’s newly remodeled and renovated Team Center has a new name – the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center.
rrsn.com
Indiana’s Garzon Selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week and USWBA Tamika Catchings National Freshman Of The Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Freshman guard Yarden Garzon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USWBA) Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, announced on Tuesday (1/17). Garzon Averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and shot 73.3 percent from...
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates rehab work for Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson
Mike Woodson is still without a couple of key pieces for Indiana. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he expects them to return any time soon. Xavier Johnson was injured in the loss to Kansas and has not been back since. Meanwhile, Race Thompson was injured during a loss to Iowa and is also sidelined.
WNDU
Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
rrsn.com
IUSB Men’s Basketball falls at Saint Francis (IL)
JOLIET, Ill.- The Indiana University South Bend Titans (13-6, 10-3 CCAC) lost to the University of Saint Francis Saints (9-8, 8-5 CCAC) by a score of 57-56. Wednesday’s loss drops the Titans conference record to 10-3 which leaves them in a tie for second place with Saint Xavier, who both trail Olivet Nazarene and Roosevelt by a half game.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
No. 6 Indiana takes down No. 21 Illinois in first Top 25 home game for Illini since 2000
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A fast start saw No. 21 Illinois take a 19-10 lead on No. 6 Indiana Wednesday night but the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 B1G) rallied, closing the first half on a 16-5 run, beating the Illini (15-4, 5-3 B1G) in front of an announced crow of 5,583 at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant […]
rrsn.com
Week-11 of the IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Program Highlighted by Strong Senior Play
Week-11 of the IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week Program Highlighted by Strong Senior Play. This coming Sunday marks the IHSAA girls’ basketball Sectional draw, and with just 11 eligible days left for regular season games, conference champions are being decided, and preparation for the state tournament begins. As...
shelbycountypost.com
Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
