ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
INDIANA STATE
rrsn.com

Teri Moren Sets Indiana Women’s Basketball Win Record As No. 6 IU Beats No. 21 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana head coach Teri Moren picked up her 189th career win as No. 6 Indiana defeated No. 21 Illinois, 83-72, at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. In a tight first quarter, Indiana (17-1, 7-1 B1G) kept the game within one possession as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes connected at the line with 4:15 to go. But it fueled a 9-0 run by the Illini, who held its largest lead of the half with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
rrsn.com

Road Stretch Begins For No. 6/6 Indiana At No. 21/23 Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana hits the road for its first of three ranked matchups when it faces No. 21/23 Illinois in Champaign. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on B1G+. #6/6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1 B1G) at #21/23 Illinois (14-3, 5-2 B1G) Wednesday, January 18, 2023...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
rrsn.com

IU ANNOUNCES NAMING OF SANDRA ESKENAZI INDIANA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM CENTER IN RECOGNITION OF MAJOR GIFT TO WOMEN’S EXCELLENCE

IU ANNOUNCES NAMING OF SANDRA ESKENAZI INDIANA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM CENTER IN RECOGNITION OF MAJOR GIFT TO WOMEN’S EXCELLENCE. Bloomington, Indiana – The Indiana Women’s Basketball program’s newly remodeled and renovated Team Center has a new name – the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates rehab work for Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson

Mike Woodson is still without a couple of key pieces for Indiana. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he expects them to return any time soon. Xavier Johnson was injured in the loss to Kansas and has not been back since. Meanwhile, Race Thompson was injured during a loss to Iowa and is also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WNDU

Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
INDIANA STATE
rrsn.com

IUSB Men’s Basketball falls at Saint Francis (IL)

JOLIET, Ill.- The Indiana University South Bend Titans (13-6, 10-3 CCAC) lost to the University of Saint Francis Saints (9-8, 8-5 CCAC) by a score of 57-56. Wednesday’s loss drops the Titans conference record to 10-3 which leaves them in a tie for second place with Saint Xavier, who both trail Olivet Nazarene and Roosevelt by a half game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday

The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July

INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy