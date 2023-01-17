ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

IUSB Men’s Basketball falls at Saint Francis (IL)

JOLIET, Ill.- The Indiana University South Bend Titans (13-6, 10-3 CCAC) lost to the University of Saint Francis Saints (9-8, 8-5 CCAC) by a score of 57-56. Wednesday’s loss drops the Titans conference record to 10-3 which leaves them in a tie for second place with Saint Xavier, who both trail Olivet Nazarene and Roosevelt by a half game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IUSB Women’s basketball avenges lone loss, defeat Saint Francis (IL) 71-43

JOLIET, Ill.- The Indiana University South Bend Titans (17-1, 11-1 CCAC) defeated the University of Saint Francis Saints (15-5, 10-3 CCAC) by a score of 71-43. Wednesday’s victory improves the Titans lead in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference to a full game ahead of second place Indiana University Northwest and a game and a half in front of Saint Xavier and Saint Francis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Big Shots Late Lift Valpo University MBB Past UIC

The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team hit big shots down the stretch, pulling away for a 76-66 victory over UIC on Tuesday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Nick Edwards twice beat the shot clock horn with a 3-pointer, Quinton Green (Columbus, Ohio / Homeschool [Cedarville]) converted a 4-point play and Kobe King (La Crosse, Wis. / La Crosse Central [Wisconsin]) poured in a game-high 24 points to help the Beacons to their second straight victory.
VALPARAISO, IN

