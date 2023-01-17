The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team hit big shots down the stretch, pulling away for a 76-66 victory over UIC on Tuesday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Nick Edwards twice beat the shot clock horn with a 3-pointer, Quinton Green (Columbus, Ohio / Homeschool [Cedarville]) converted a 4-point play and Kobe King (La Crosse, Wis. / La Crosse Central [Wisconsin]) poured in a game-high 24 points to help the Beacons to their second straight victory.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO