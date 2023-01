Indiana’s Garzon Selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week and USWBA Tamika Catchings National Freshman Of The Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana head coach Teri Moren picked up her 189th career win as No. 6 Indiana defeated No. 21 Illinois, 83-72, at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. In a tight first quarter, Indiana (17-1, 7-1 B1G) kept the game within one possession as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes connected at the line with 4:15 to go. But it fueled a 9-0 run by the Illini, who held its largest lead of the half with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO