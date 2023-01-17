MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO