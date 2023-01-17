ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Woman's Body Recovered From Arizona Side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
US News and World Report

Fire at Indiana State Prison Kills Inmate, Injures 2 Others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
US News and World Report

Hawaii to Make Preschool Available for All 3-4 Year-Olds

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii put forward a plan Tuesday to make preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032, which if successful would put the state in a rarified group of states managing to provide pre-kindergarten education to most of its children. Hawaii's leaders have aspired to universal...
HAWAII STATE
US News and World Report

Pa. Senate Advances Bill to Drop School Religious Garb Ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy