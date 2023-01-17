ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News WFXT

Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
AFP

As more unrest looms, Peru leader calls for 'calm'

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Tuesday called on protesters descending on Lima to demand her resignation to gather "peacefully and calmly." "I call on them to take Lima, yes, but peacefully and calmly.
Reuters

Kazakhstan ends unlimited stay for Russians

ALMATY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will no longer allow Russian citizens to stay in the Central Asian country indefinitely by doing so-called visa runs every three months, according to a government directive published this week.

