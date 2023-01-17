Read full article on original website
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
House Democrats urge Biden to kick Bolsonaro out of country amid election unrest in Brazil
House Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week as his supporters attacked the nation's capital.
‘We feel welcome now’: Brazilians of all kinds hail Lula as he takes office
The Brazilian drag queen Salete Campari came to toast her country’s new era dressed as Marilyn Monroe. “I feel fabulously happy,” said the activist and performer as she posed for selfies outside Brazil’s presidential palace while waiting for the country’s incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to arrive.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Colombia's vice president says she was targeted with roadside bomb
Francia Marquez says her security team found more than 15 pounds of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home in what she describes as an assassination attempt.
Serbia asks Russia to end recruitment of its people for Ukraine war
BELGRADE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, minister says
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.
Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after being treated for abdominal pains linked to 2018 stabbing
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from a Central Florida hospital after he was treated for abdominal pains linked to a 2018 stabbing.
As more unrest looms, Peru leader calls for 'calm'
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Tuesday called on protesters descending on Lima to demand her resignation to gather "peacefully and calmly." "I call on them to take Lima, yes, but peacefully and calmly.
Israel Supreme Court tells Netanyahu he must fire minister
JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to remove a senior minister over a past tax fraud conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government.
Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's government does not intend to make changes to the country's central bank, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday, seeking to appease markets after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's public criticism of the institution.
Kazakhstan ends unlimited stay for Russians
ALMATY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will no longer allow Russian citizens to stay in the Central Asian country indefinitely by doing so-called visa runs every three months, according to a government directive published this week.
