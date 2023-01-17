ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

NO BIG WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT SOME FLAKES REMAIN POSSIBLE

Our relatively mild & quiet January weather pattern will continue for a few more days. No major weather maker is expected in the near term, but there will be a few minor disturbances around that will keep a chance of light snow showers going from time to time over the next week.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How much snow did you get? January 19 edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

As egg prices rise, small producers see change in demand

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Buying a dozen eggs is leading to sticker shock for many around Wisconsin as the price continues to rise. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, egg prices are up nearly 60% from this time last year. As the supply of eggs proves challenging at grocery stores, many shoppers are turning to smaller producers to source their eggs.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI

