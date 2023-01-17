Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
WISN
Man jumps off bridge after vehicle pursuit near Commerce & North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a man is in custody and was taken to the hospital after jumping off of a bridge near Commerce and North on Saturday, Jan. 21. It started as a vehicle pursuit, then police chased the man on foot before he jumped. Police...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
WBAY Green Bay
NO BIG WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT SOME FLAKES REMAIN POSSIBLE
Our relatively mild & quiet January weather pattern will continue for a few more days. No major weather maker is expected in the near term, but there will be a few minor disturbances around that will keep a chance of light snow showers going from time to time over the next week.
WBAY Green Bay
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
spectrumnews1.com
As egg prices rise, small producers see change in demand
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Buying a dozen eggs is leading to sticker shock for many around Wisconsin as the price continues to rise. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, egg prices are up nearly 60% from this time last year. As the supply of eggs proves challenging at grocery stores, many shoppers are turning to smaller producers to source their eggs.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
