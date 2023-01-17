Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Falls to Dartmouth to Snap Win-Streak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (7-11-2, 3-8-2 ECAC) saw their three-game win streak come to an end after suffering a 4-3 home loss to the Dartmouth Big Green (3-15-1, 2-9-1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. It was not a very good night for our team, I'll take...
brownbears.com
Track and Field Heads to URI Invite this Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown track and field teams will stay in the state of Rhode Island this weekend and compete at Saturday's URI Invitational at Mackal Field House in Kingston. COMPETING TEAMS. Brown, Bryant, Hartford, MIT, Merrimack, Providence, Quinnipiac, RIC, Stonehill, URI, WPI. MEET INFO. Date: Saturday, January...
brownbears.com
Women's Tennis Season Preview
Brown women’s tennis begins its spring season Saturday morning at home against Binghamton at 10 a.m. Head Coach Lucie Schmidhauser enters her fifth season leading the program. Last season, the Bears finished with an 8-14 record and 2-5 in the Ivy League with conference wins over Harvard and Dartmouth.
brownbears.com
Women's basketball travels to Columbia for matchup on Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball will hit the road for a tough test at Columbia on Saturday (Jan. 21). The game against the Lions will tip-off at 2 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+. ABOUT BROWN. Brown enters the game with an 8-9 record and a 1-4 mark...
brownbears.com
Bears Hit the Road for No. 4 Quinnipiac and Princeton
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's hockey is back on the ice for an ECAC road weekend at No. 4 Quinnipiac on Friday and Princeton, who is receiving votes in the latest USCHO poll, on Saturday. The Bears had a successful trip last time they faced the Bobcats and Tigers away from home, coming away with a 2-2 tie against Princeton and a 1-0 win over Quinnipiac to end the 2021-22 season. The game against Quinnipiac marks the fourth-straight ranked team that the Bears will face.
brownbears.com
Iginla Scores 10th Goal in Setback at No. 4 Quinnipiac
Box Score HAMDEN, Conn. - Freshman Jade Iginla netted a short-handed goal in Brown's 3-1 loss at No. 4 Quinnipiac Friday night. It was Iginla's team-leading 10th goal of the season. The Bobcats put up three first period scores and were able to hold onto that lead. The Bears fall...
brownbears.com
Bears Sweep Bobcats to Open Spring Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown men's tennis opened its spring season at home against Quinnipiac with a 7-0 sweep Thursday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The duo of sophomore Alex Finkelstein and freshman Noah Hernandez swept first doubles, while freshman Zander Bravo and sophomore Sam Feldman earned a 6-3 win at third doubles to start the Bears with a 1-0 match lead.
brownbears.com
Brown Heads to West Coast for Oregon State Quad Meet
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -The Brown gymnastics team will head to the West Coast this weekend for their second meet of the season this Saturday ins a quad meet against Oregon State, Sacramento State and Denver on the campus of OSU in Corvallis, Oregon. MEET INFO. Matchup: Brown at Oregon State, vs....
brownbears.com
Bill Almon ‘75 to be Inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Brown baseball alum and one of the best players to ever come out of Rhode Island will receive a major honor next month. Bill Almon '75 will be one of 10 inductees to the College Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The group is set to be inducted on Friday, February 3 at the College Baseball Hall of Fame Foundation's Night of Champions event in Omaha, Nebraska.
