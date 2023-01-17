PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's hockey is back on the ice for an ECAC road weekend at No. 4 Quinnipiac on Friday and Princeton, who is receiving votes in the latest USCHO poll, on Saturday. The Bears had a successful trip last time they faced the Bobcats and Tigers away from home, coming away with a 2-2 tie against Princeton and a 1-0 win over Quinnipiac to end the 2021-22 season. The game against Quinnipiac marks the fourth-straight ranked team that the Bears will face.

