Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
How Feasible Is Green Hydrogen?
Preliminary tests with green hydrogen-powered fuel networks have shown promising results, and hydrogen-powered vehicles are already on our roads.
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots
Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
A startup transforms abandoned wind turbines into useful concrete
Wind turbines are great for producing energy but become quite wasteful once their lifetime has expired, as the materials used to construct them simply don't biodegrade very well. They have a lifespan of around 20-25 years, and once they are discarded, their massive, glass or carbon fiber-reinforced blades often end...
Harnessing solar energy: New method improves readings of double-sided panels
A laboratory in photonics and renewable energy at the University of Ottawa has developed a new method for measuring the solar energy produced by bifacial solar panels, the double-sided solar technology which is expected to meet increased global energy demands moving forward. Published in the journal Joule, this study from...
Ford Announces New Solar Power Plant as Further Step Towards Achieving Ambitious Sustainability Targets
•New solar power plant in Valencia is further step towards Ford's target to be carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. •Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility installed 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power, increasing by 2.2 megawatts in coming months. •Expansion of current photovoltaic...
How you can help Britain meet its net zero climate goal
One of the greatest problems of tackling climate change is that the individuals feel powerless because the task seems so great. Many simply carry on as they are because they do not know what to do, but as extreme weather gets worse, people get more anxious about the need to do something.
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it
I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
Make Your Home Smarter With Solar Battery Installation
Research necessary information. c. Determine local requirements, regulations, and incentives. The Use of Solar Energy is Growing Across the Globe. In recent years, solar energy has become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional sources of electricity. With more and more people recognizing the importance of taking steps to reduce their environmental impact, solar energy is becoming an attractive option for many homeowners. However, before making a decision about investing in a solar setup, it’s important to understand the basics of solar energy and learn about the benefits of installing a solar battery. Additionally, it’s important to research local requirements and regulations related to installing such systems as well as incentives that may be available in your area.
