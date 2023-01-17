Read full article on original website
Related
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Signs Interesting Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
One writer's bold prediction has Angels star Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers next offseason, but the bold part is when you look at his predicted contract terms.
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Has Directed Lakers To "Not Sell Out Their Future" On Win-Now Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season once again this year after missing out on the playoffs in 2022. Fans can't say they didn't expect it, as the Lakers' front office was incredibly passive and made small moves that didn't help the Lakers come any closer to contention.
Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft
The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
NBC Sports
Report: Bucks, Serge Ibaka agree to find veteran big man new team at trade deadline
Serge Ibaka has been away from the Bucks for the past six games for personal reasons, but even when he was around the team he played a very limited role in Milwaukee, appearing in just 16 games. Brook Lopez is having a career year starting at center, Bobby Portis backs him up, and in key games Giannis Antetokounmpo will play some five. There’s not much room for another center.
NBC Sports
The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors
The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
Former Celtics player, head coach Chris Ford dead at 74
BOSTON -- Chris Ford, who won an NBA Championship as a player with the Celtics in 1981 and then two more titles as an assistant coach, has died.Ford passed away Tuesday night due to heart failure. He was 74 years old."The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," The Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that...
Live updates: OKC Thunder tries to extend winning streak at Sacramento Kings
Where is the OKC Thunder in NBA playoff race? The Thunder (22-23), winners of four straight, is only a half-game out of sixth place in the West as it tips off Friday night at Sacramento. ...
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star
Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
NBC Sports
Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip
The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night is now that much more frustrating. After battling until the final buzzer, the Warriors now will be without four starters and a handful of players Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State's already-thin roster is...
