Tasty by itself, or as precursor to bigger things

The potato gives the bread a fairly distinctive taste fresh out of the oven, with or without butter. But MT & I had some toasted and buttered the next morning, and agreed this potato bread recipe works great that way. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Consider this both a stand-alone test kitchen and a prequel, or perhaps a tag-team entry, for a recipe MT will be doing.

I doubt I ever would have considered making potato bread without some impetus. I like potato rolls fine, but don’t often reach for them at the store (we favor whole wheat, and pretzel rolls for variety). But MT said she wanted to try a stuffing recipe a reader had called and given her, and that it required potato bread.

“I could bake some,” I suggested barely giving it a serious thought. But then we talked and it quickly became a serious plan. I Googled, and settled on this one from thespruceeats.com, in part because I’ve found it a useful site ever since a reader recommended it quite some time ago.

But I did make one change: The recipe strongly encourages filtered or bottled water; it’s supposed to increase success in getting the dough to rise. I had also come across a version that suggested using the water the potato was boiled in. Remembering how much of a difference that makes in my mom’s pierogi recipe — as noted in a December, 2021, test kitchen article — I tried that.

It took one large potato, peeled and sliced into roughly the same sized disks to make almost exactly one cup of mashed potatoes. I scooped out the half-cup of water for the dough before draining them. I used a hand masher, but disliking lumps I also ran them through a ricer for good measure. I didn’t make an alternative version so I can’t report the actual difference if you opt for regular or filtered water, but I’m betting this version added a bit more flavor, and the bread proofed fine both times (though I did set it on one of our radiators, an argument against baseboard or forced air heating).

I had my doubts it would rise. I bought MT a new KitchenAid Artisan mixer for Christmas (OK, I bought it mostly for myself, since she rarely uses electric mixers), and this was its first use. I feared I had succumbed to the seductive increased power and stability, over-beating the dough; it seemed tough and unyielding to kneading, requiring considerably more force than usual. But upon proofing it turned out perfect in texture, rising well on the second proof and baking to an ideal airiness/density ratio .

I started this a bit late, after 6 in the evening, and with double proofing and up to 40 minutes in the oven it wasn’t ready to try until after midnight. But the aroma was so tempting I sliced it still steaming. It was very good, but I think decades of eating mom’s white bread recipe (made annually for Good Friday as noted in a test kitchen last April) colored my reaction. I associate the taste of fresh bread still warm from the oven so strongly with the family tradition that this couldn’t live up to it.

But MT & I had some the next morning, toasted with a little butter, and we agreed it was very good. Clearly this one merited some additional review, so we took it into the newsroom taste testers. In fact, MT took our toaster and some butter as well (she went in earlier that me, as I worked from home that morning)

“I buy Martin’s potato bread all the time, and I like it,” reporter Bill O’Boyle said. “This has a stronger potato flavor. It’s very good.” Martin’s is one of the most ubiquitous potato breads in the markets we frequent, and it’s the brand the caller who gave MT the stuffing recipe recommended.

“It had a much stronger potato flavor (than store-bought potato bread.) It was so soft and delicious,” Editor Roger DuPuis said. “Best of all was coming into the newsroom and smelling the toast and butter and happiness.”

“I loved it. It was delicious,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “Butter was a good add, and toasting made it so warm and flaky. All in all, it’s terrific.”

“It has a nice consistency, and it definitely has a sweet note,” page designer Ashley Bringmann offered. “It’s definitely very good.”

“It was excellent. Even though it was toasted it had a nice soft consistency,” sports page designer Mitch Hall opined. Though maybe he has a low bar, because he added “Any bread is good bread.”

“I think it was the perfect comfort food,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, adding that “it had a very good structure and it would be a great vessel for an open-face sandwich.” The people at thespruceeats did suggest it has the right consistency for sandwiches, and is good at “soaking up the juices” of things like pulled pork, meatballs or stews.

The newest taste tester, Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang, offered a TV-commercial ready response: “Mmm. Mmm. This is good.”

She added that she doesn’t remember ever eating potato bread, and that it didn’t really tasted like potatoes, but that she might like to give bread making with yeast a try sometime.So far, she said, she’s done only non-proofed recipes like banana bread.

Dobru chut!

(thespruceeats.com)

1 cup fresh or instant mashed potatoes

2 large eggs, beaten

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 ¼ teaspoons (one envelope) active dry yeast

½ cup warm filtered or bottled water

5 cups bread flour

Olive oil, for the bowl used in letting the dough rise.

In a large bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, beaten eggs, and softened butter.

Stir in the sugar, salt, yeast, and warm filtered or bottled water.

Mix in the flour 1 cup at a time, sifting before each addition, until the dough can be easily kneaded by hand.

Grease a bowl with olive oil. Add the dough and flip it over inside the bowl so all sides are lightly greased. Cover the bowl and let the dough rise for 1 to 2 hours, until doubled in bulk. (Putting it in the warmest place in your kitchen helps it to rise.)

Punch down the dough by making a fist and pressing firmly in the center of the dough.

Fold the edges of the dough into the center of the bowl to form a ball. Turn it out onto a lightly floured board and briefly knead out the bubbles.

Divide the dough in half and make 2 loaves.

Place each loaf in a greased 8 by 4 by 2-inch bread pan. Cover and let the dough rise a second time for 40 minutes or until doubled.

Bake at 375° for 40 minutes or until the bread sounds hollow when the top is tapped.

Remove the loaves from the pans and let them cool on a rack. Enjoy toasted, as a sandwich, alongside a meal, or simply as is.