Cameron County, TX

KRGV

Edinburg CISD holds mass shooting training for multiple agencies

Eight months after the school shooting in Uvalde, school district law enforcement officers continue their mass shooting training. The Edinburg CISD Swat team had their turn Friday. Dummies covered the playground at Magee Elementary in Edinburg. It was all part of a training held by Edinburg CISD, geared towards mass...
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB resident heads to prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs

The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Hidalgo County commissioner, two others sentenced for bribery conspiracy

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a bribery conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. The office, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Report reveals more details about migrant shot by National Guard soldier

A Texas Tribune reporter revealed more details on a shooting involving a migrant and a Texas National Guard soldier. Official Texas Military Department documents obtained by The Army Times confirmed the Sunday shooting near the community of Abram south of the city of Mission. The soldier was deployed under Gov....
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force

Brownsville Independent School District is expanding their police force. The district’s police chief says that 14 new officers have been added to the department. The police chief says, although they have several officers at their campuses, they want to keep adding more.
ValleyCentral

Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Migrants used makeshift ladder to scale fence as a drone scouted for lawmen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Migrants attempted to combine both high-tech and low-tech tools to get past the border fence and law enforcement officials in Hidalgo County, according to details provided by state authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety helped U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend “numerous” migrants attempting to evade arrest, the state agency […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
HARLINGEN, TX

