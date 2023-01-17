Read full article on original website
Edinburg CISD holds mass shooting training for multiple agencies
Eight months after the school shooting in Uvalde, school district law enforcement officers continue their mass shooting training. The Edinburg CISD Swat team had their turn Friday. Dummies covered the playground at Magee Elementary in Edinburg. It was all part of a training held by Edinburg CISD, geared towards mass...
SB resident heads to prison
BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs
The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
Former Hidalgo County commissioner, two others sentenced for bribery conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a bribery conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. The office, […]
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
Report reveals more details about migrant shot by National Guard soldier
A Texas Tribune reporter revealed more details on a shooting involving a migrant and a Texas National Guard soldier. Official Texas Military Department documents obtained by The Army Times confirmed the Sunday shooting near the community of Abram south of the city of Mission. The soldier was deployed under Gov....
Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force
Brownsville Independent School District is expanding their police force. The district’s police chief says that 14 new officers have been added to the department. The police chief says, although they have several officers at their campuses, they want to keep adding more.
Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to 10 years in prison for protecting cocaine shipments
A former Border Patrol agent who shepherded cocaine shipments through the Falfurrias checkpoint was sentenced to about 10 years in prison Friday. Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr., 23, of La Joya to 121 months — about 10 years — in prison during a hearing on Friday morning.
DPS: Migrants used makeshift ladder to scale fence as a drone scouted for lawmen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Migrants attempted to combine both high-tech and low-tech tools to get past the border fence and law enforcement officials in Hidalgo County, according to details provided by state authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety helped U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend “numerous” migrants attempting to evade arrest, the state agency […]
Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond
A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond. Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.
Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 563 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19. One male in his 70's from Mission died as a result of the virus. The deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines,...
Man plants AirTag in car belonging to mother of his child, deputies say
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man has been arrested in connection to an Apple AirTag that was found in a woman’s vehicle, authorities said. According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, a local woman discovered the device after receiving text messages that contained multiple photos of her vehicle in different locations. The […]
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft. One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car. Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an...
Harlingen animal shelter changes name to reflect impact of services provided
The Humane Society of Harlingen is rebranding and is now known as the Humane Society of the Rio Grande Valley. The shelter says the change is because they have served tens of thousands of animals across the entire Valley between their low-cost vaccine services and spay and neuter surgeries. “Our...
