Arkansas State

Kim Kardashian and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2023 Birthdays: Photos

 2 days ago
Watching their little ones grow! Kim Kardashian , Raven Gates and more stars have celebrated their children’s birthdays with heartfelt messages and fun parties in 2023.

The SKIMS founder’s daughter Chicago turned 5 on January 15, and Kardashian penned a sweet tribute to her mini-me for the occasion.

“My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re five ! I’m so, so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world,” the reality TV star captioned several Instagram photos of her and Chicago posing in matching loungewear. “You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Khloé Kardashian voiced her agreement in the comments section that the mother-daughter duo bear a strong resemblance , writing, “Def your twin.” In addition to Chicago, Kim shares daughter North , born in 2013, and sons Saint and Psalm, born in 2015 and 2019, respectively, with ex-husband Kanye West .

While the Hulu personality has been celebrating her kids’ birthday parties for almost a decade, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is new to the experience, having welcomed her first child, son Gates , with husband Adam Gottschalk in January 2022.

Raven commemorated Gates’ first lap around the sun with a birthday party on January 14. A post from @thesweetthumbconfections’ account shared via Raven’s Instagram Story showed golf-themed cookies that were made for the occasion, including one shaped like a ball with Gates’ name on it.

“⛳️ A hole in O N E! Gates’ 1st Par-Tee! 🥳,” read the caption.

One year prior, Raven gushed about her then-newborn just days after bringing him home from the hospital.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” the first-time mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “So many of you told me, ‘Seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain. ’ You all were so right!”

The Arkansas native met Gottschalk while filming season 4 of BiP in 2017 and the duo tied the knot in April 2021 after several pandemic-related delays. While anxiously awaiting their nuptials, the twosome had plenty of time to think about expanding their family.

“I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever, ” Raven told Us in August 2020, adding that it would be “totally fine” if they got pregnant by accident.

Scroll through to see how more stars celebrated their kids’ big days in 2023:

NEW YORK CITY, NY
