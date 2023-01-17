Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.

