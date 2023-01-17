Read full article on original website
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
Her name is Amore. Opelika Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death
Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
Opelika Police set to reveal significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant update in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is slated to be announced Thursday by Opelika police. The community may finally hear who investigators believe the little girl is, what happened to her, and who they allege is responsible. We may finally be able to speak Baby Jane Doe’s true […]
Dense fog may have led to an early morning accident in Northeast Coffee Co.
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dense fog may have contributed to a vehicle leaving State Highway 51 in Northeast Coffee County’s Tabernacle Community early this morning. The woman driver was not seriously hurt. A dense fog advisory was in effect at the time. Authorities want to remind the...
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy recovers from exposure to hazardous substance, investigation ongoing
A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is said to be recovering from exposure to a hazardous substance that investigators said could have been Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said nothing has been confirmed yet, but that they are fortunate that Narcan was available and applied immediately. Friday night at...
Opelika Police, FBI search near Baby Jane Doe site, will not confirm connection
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mobile home and woods where the remains of Baby Jane Doe were located in January 2012 is once again surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, Opelika police confirmed they are serving a search warrant at the property along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an […]
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a Fort Rucker soldier arrested and charged with murder in connection with the January 10 death of another solider has been released. According to information from the Fort Rucker public affairs office, 21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. was placed into custody and will remain so by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.
Mr. Kev Time must do time
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis. “If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.
