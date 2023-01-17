ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death

Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
OPELIKA, AL
wdhn.com

New service offered for Dothan rentals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
DOTHAN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a Fort Rucker soldier arrested and charged with murder in connection with the January 10 death of another solider has been released. According to information from the Fort Rucker public affairs office, 21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. was placed into custody and will remain so by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

Mr. Kev Time must do time

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis. “If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy