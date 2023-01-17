ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cowboys kicker extends postseason woes with 5th missed PAT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set an NFL record with four misses last Monday night against Tampa Bay before making his final try.
