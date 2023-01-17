ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrilton, AR

Kait 8

A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
SEARCY, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse

Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
MAGNOLIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

City board hears report on Ouachita River spill

In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
talkbusiness.net

UPDATE: Structurlam suspends operations, cuts jobs in Conway after Walmart contract abruptly ends

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a Canadian mass timber manufacturer, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its 288,000-square-foot Arkansas plant in Conway due to a customer contract cancellation with Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. “Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,”...
CONWAY, AR
lonokepurplepress.org

Lonoke High School Hosts the First Black Light Dance

Friday, January 13th, Lonoke High School hosted the first-ever black light dance at the Gina Cox Center from 8-10 pm. Lonoke High School Student Council hosted the dance with many events available to entertain students. Activities that were offered included two projectors with Wii setups and Wii games, a glow-in-the-dark bubble machine, a snack table, music for the dance floor, and a glow-pong tournament. Students were enjoying themselves and took this opportunity to have fun with their friends. Glow pong tournament winners were Steele Eaves (11) and Gaston Fletcher (11). Eaves said that “winning glow pong felt pretty good and I couldn’t have done it without my partner.” Fletcher lightly joked, “Glow pong went real good and it is easy when there’s no competition.” More students mentioned the fun they had. Senior Maleah Behrens said that “it went really well and lots of people had fun. Student council worked really hard to put this together and everyone clearly enjoyed it.” The turnout was great and the student council hopes to see everyone for the black light dance next school year!
LONOKE, AR
Kait 8

Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway police searching for missing teen

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area. Instead of getting on the bus, she continued...
CONWAY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder

Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE

