You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
Pope County officials donate retired police cruiser to ATCC
The Pope County judge and county sheriff are teaming up to donate a retired police cruiser that will benefit students at Arkansas Tech Career Center.
Granddaughter says she’s upset with grandma’s living conditions at Searcy nursing home
A granddaughter is begging for change after she says her grandma is being treated unfairly at a Searcy nursing home.
Conway company closing doors, leaving over 100 employees without work
A lumber company in Conway laid off more than 100 employees Wednesday after the only Structurlam company in the United States has to close its doors.
World’s Shortest St. Paddy Footrace — 2nd Ever Zero-K
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Arkansas — The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Footrace, the Second Ever Zero-K, returns to Hot Springs on March 18, 2023, as part of the two-day revelry surrounding the First Ever 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on 98-foot Bridge Street.
A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
City board hears report on Ouachita River spill
In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
UPDATE: Structurlam suspends operations, cuts jobs in Conway after Walmart contract abruptly ends
Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a Canadian mass timber manufacturer, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its 288,000-square-foot Arkansas plant in Conway due to a customer contract cancellation with Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. “Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,”...
Lonoke High School Hosts the First Black Light Dance
Friday, January 13th, Lonoke High School hosted the first-ever black light dance at the Gina Cox Center from 8-10 pm. Lonoke High School Student Council hosted the dance with many events available to entertain students. Activities that were offered included two projectors with Wii setups and Wii games, a glow-in-the-dark bubble machine, a snack table, music for the dance floor, and a glow-pong tournament. Students were enjoying themselves and took this opportunity to have fun with their friends. Glow pong tournament winners were Steele Eaves (11) and Gaston Fletcher (11). Eaves said that “winning glow pong felt pretty good and I couldn’t have done it without my partner.” Fletcher lightly joked, “Glow pong went real good and it is easy when there’s no competition.” More students mentioned the fun they had. Senior Maleah Behrens said that “it went really well and lots of people had fun. Student council worked really hard to put this together and everyone clearly enjoyed it.” The turnout was great and the student council hopes to see everyone for the black light dance next school year!
Remembering KARK 4 News Producer Chris Scott
For weeks, the team at KARK 4 News has been praying for Chris Scott, a key member of our newsroom, as he fought illness. Sadly, Chris passed away earlier Tuesday.
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
Conway police searching for missing teen
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area. Instead of getting on the bus, she continued...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder
Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
Pope County cyclist on Sunday ride victim of dog attack
A man on a Sunday bicycle ride was attacked by multiple dogs and had to be airlifted to the hospital, according to the Pope County sheriff.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening after two were found dead.
