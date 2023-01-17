Friday, January 13th, Lonoke High School hosted the first-ever black light dance at the Gina Cox Center from 8-10 pm. Lonoke High School Student Council hosted the dance with many events available to entertain students. Activities that were offered included two projectors with Wii setups and Wii games, a glow-in-the-dark bubble machine, a snack table, music for the dance floor, and a glow-pong tournament. Students were enjoying themselves and took this opportunity to have fun with their friends. Glow pong tournament winners were Steele Eaves (11) and Gaston Fletcher (11). Eaves said that “winning glow pong felt pretty good and I couldn’t have done it without my partner.” Fletcher lightly joked, “Glow pong went real good and it is easy when there’s no competition.” More students mentioned the fun they had. Senior Maleah Behrens said that “it went really well and lots of people had fun. Student council worked really hard to put this together and everyone clearly enjoyed it.” The turnout was great and the student council hopes to see everyone for the black light dance next school year!

LONOKE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO