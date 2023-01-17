Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Naughty naughty ! Anyone else they would have taken his gun & impounded his vehicle & suspended his hunting license! But I’m sure they didn’t do that to a Big Shot
Lancaster Farming
Maryland Ag Secretary Ready to Pursue Industry’s Needs
As Maryland’s new ag secretary, Kevin Atticks wants to help farmers meet the challenges of the day — and see them thrive doing it. It’s an approach Atticks has honed over two decades of supporting value-added agriculture. Before Gov. Wes Moore nominated him Jan. 17, Atticks was the executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association and the founder of consulting firm Grow & Fortify.
Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan
The chair of Maryland 529, the state’s troubled college savings plan, abruptly resigned from the board Friday, a day after a heated briefing before... The post Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Bay Net
Lawsuit Against State Trooper Involved In Peyton Ham’s Death Dismissed
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 13, 2021, Maryland State Trooper, Joseph Charles Azzari Jr., shot and killed Peyton Alexander Ham during an altercation with the 16-year-old, after Ham called 911 to report a suspicious man with a gun. On April 12, 2022, Kristee Ann Boyle filed a lawsuit against...
WUSA
Maryland governor wants to expunge all marijuana possession records
He's pledging to tackle climate change, abortion rights and family leave. Plus he says he wants to expunge all marijuana possession records by this July.
WBOC
Proposed Gun Control Legislation in Maryland
MARYLAND -- A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included. The bill mentioned "sensitive areas" where firearms would be prohibited. Those areas include public parks, libraries,...
whatsupmag.com
Governor-Elect Wes Moore Announces New Cabinet Appointments
Governor-Elect Moore continues to fulfill his promise to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the appointment of Mayor Jake Day as the Secretary of Housing & Community Development, Kevin Atticks as the Secretary of Agriculture, Serena McIlwain as Secretary of Environment, Carol Beatty as Secretary of Disabilities, Josh Kurtz as Secretary of Natural Resources, Rebecca Flora as Secretary of Planning, Carmel Roques as Secretary of Aging, Kevin Anderson as Secretary of Commerce, Mayor Emily Keller as Special Secretary of Opioid Response — continuing to build an Administration that brings deep experience and looks like the state it serves. The Moore-Miller Administration will feature the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland.
Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
WMDT.com
Gov. Moore’s inauguration draws thousands, including Eastern Shore citizens
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration drew spectators from across the state and the region. Folks from the Eastern Shore were also in Annapolis Wednesday morning to witness, and take part in, history. “I’m proud to be a Marylander, and days like this make me even more...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
NBC Washington
‘Very, Very, Very Busy Business' as DC, Maryland Residents Seek More Gun Permits
Thousands more people in D.C. and Maryland are getting permits to legally carry concealed handguns. In the District it has nearly doubled since two years ago. In Maryland, nearly eight times as many permits were issued in 2022 as in 2021. Numbers in Virginia have declined in recent years, but...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable
Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"
It's out with the old, in with the new. With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, SHA is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seeks To Educate Public About Warning Signs Of Human Trafficking
PIKESVILLE, Md. – With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Maryland State Police are urging the public to recognize potential warning signs to reduce the chances of others becoming victims in the future. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a child is trafficked for the purpose of sexual...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
A four-day workweek in Maryland?
A new Maryland house bill proposes to say goodbye to ‘Happy Friday’ as the traditional end of the week with a four-day workweek instead.
The Dispatch
Definitive Answers Elusive In Recent Whale Deaths; Wind Companies Maintain Offshore Surveys Not Being Conducted Currently
ASSATEAGUE — A rash of dead whales washing up on beaches around the mid-Atlantic region over the last few weeks, including a 33-foot humpback on the Maryland side of Assateague early Monday, had sides pointing fingers at each other this week but there will likely be no answers until necropsies on the deceased marine mammals are completed.
WTOP
Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month
Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
