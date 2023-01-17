ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Has tipping reached a tipping point?

HOUSTON — Tipping not common in most of the world and can be considered rude in many countries. Meanwhile, The United States and Canada are the biggest tippers in the world. It's customary to add an extra "thank you" for service, but lately a lot of people feel we've reached a tipping point.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word

KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
KATY, TX
CultureMap Houston

5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023

According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport

ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95. The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
cw39.com

Why today is called the most depressing day of the year

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re having a good day, consider yourself lucky. That’s because today is called “Blue Monday,” and it’s considered the most DEPRESSING day of the year. It has fallen on the third Monday of January ever since a travel company in the U.K....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

1 out of 5 people testing positive for COVID in Houston, experts say

HOUSTON — Houston’s COVID wastewater testing confirms what health officials predicted would happen after the holidays -- another COVID-19 wave. The Houston Health Department reports an average 20% percent positivity rate for Houston. “It’s actually very high,” said Dr. David Persse, the public health authority for Houston. “It’s...
HOUSTON, TX

