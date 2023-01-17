Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Has tipping reached a tipping point?
HOUSTON — Tipping not common in most of the world and can be considered rude in many countries. Meanwhile, The United States and Canada are the biggest tippers in the world. It's customary to add an extra "thank you" for service, but lately a lot of people feel we've reached a tipping point.
Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
fox26houston.com
Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word
KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
Essence
Attorney And Chef Waymond Wesley Is Getting Cooked For His Colorist Comments
"Black b**ches make for good punching bags," Harris County District Attorney Waymond Wesley tweeted, among other racist and sexist remarks. A district attorney for Harris County– which covers Houston, Texas– is catching heat for sexist and racist Twitter posts he made that insulted Black women. If a cooking...
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
KHOU
Houston Happenings for your weekend to-do list!
Over 100 Vendors: Sports, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards. Drumming, Dance, Tribal Art... Hosted By Entertainment Group "You Had To Be There"
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
Houston Chronicle
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport
ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95. The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
WDSU
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
Waygood Coffee Opening in Pearland
High-quality, fresh coffee and baked goods will be available.
cw39.com
Why today is called the most depressing day of the year
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re having a good day, consider yourself lucky. That’s because today is called “Blue Monday,” and it’s considered the most DEPRESSING day of the year. It has fallen on the third Monday of January ever since a travel company in the U.K....
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
1 out of 5 people testing positive for COVID in Houston, experts say
HOUSTON — Houston’s COVID wastewater testing confirms what health officials predicted would happen after the holidays -- another COVID-19 wave. The Houston Health Department reports an average 20% percent positivity rate for Houston. “It’s actually very high,” said Dr. David Persse, the public health authority for Houston. “It’s...
Comments / 0