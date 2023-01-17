Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Southwest DC: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, police say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of First Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police said they found the man inside a residential building with gunshot wounds.
popville.com
Shooting in Cleveland Park at 12:24am last night
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0024hrs in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. NO Lookout”. Alan Henney reported: “SHOOTING— 3200 blk Connecticut Ave NW DC at Macomb St. Man found by police shot in the leg in the apartment building. Possibly another person shot who has yet to be located.”
3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC
Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
37-year-old man shot Saturday in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD – Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot in the area of McCulloh Street in Baltimore. The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 pm. Officers arrived on scene to find a 37-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Central District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. The post 37-year-old man shot Saturday in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Elkridge
ELKRIDGE, MD – An unidentified adult woman was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on Saturday. At around 3:30 pm, Howard County Police Department officers arrived on scene on Washington Boulevard in the area of Meadowridge Road. They located an adult female deceased in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle that struck her remained on scene and was uninjured. At this time no charges have been filed and detectives are continuing their investigation. The identity of the victim was not released. The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
18-year-old shot and killed in drive-by shooting
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Annapolis Police Department reported a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on Newtowne Drive. At around 7 pm, police were dispatched to the location after receiving a 911 call regarding gunshots being heard in the area. When they arrived on the scene, police located an 18-year-old male victim unresponsive and unconscious. The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. Through an investigation, police learned the victim was shot as a result of a drive-by shooting at the Woodside Gardens apartment complex. No arrests have been made. Anyone The post 18-year-old shot and killed in drive-by shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533. Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants. Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Investigators search for cause of Southeast DC house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast.
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
Police: Man breaks in with hammer, robs from Takoma Park food truck at knifepoint
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck and robbed a worker at knifepoint Friday afternoon, Takoma Park police said. The robbery occurred at the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man forced his way into the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window with a hammer, authorities said.
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man to spend 8 years in prison after gas station attack, carjacking in Chevy Chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a man convicted of carjacking a woman in 2021 on Thursday. Tyrece Jones of Oxon Hill, Md. will spend 8 years in prison after the judge suspended 17 years of a 25-year sentence. Additionally, Jones will be under supervised probation for five years after his […]
