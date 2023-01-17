ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Annapolis Police Department reported a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on Newtowne Drive. At around 7 pm, police were dispatched to the location after receiving a 911 call regarding gunshots being heard in the area. When they arrived on the scene, police located an 18-year-old male victim unresponsive and unconscious. The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. Through an investigation, police learned the victim was shot as a result of a drive-by shooting at the Woodside Gardens apartment complex. No arrests have been made. Anyone The post 18-year-old shot and killed in drive-by shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO