A bodega customer was stabbed in the stomach when a group of teens tried to rob him at a Staten Island store early Sunday, cops said. The attack occurred just after midnight at the shop at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor when eight teenagers – two of them females – were trying to rob the 41-year-old victim and one of them stabbed him in the stomach, cops said. The teens then fled on foot. The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. N.M. Grocery & Deli is located at the address. A phone message to the bodega wasn’t immediately returned. Nothing was stolen from the victim, cops said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO