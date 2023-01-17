Read full article on original website
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
2 Teenage Boys Were Fatally Shot Near The South Bronx Center of The Police Athletic LeagueAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
fox5ny.com
15-year-old girl allegedly attacked 2 Long Island nail salon workers
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two Long Island nail salon workers after an argument prompted her to not pay for a manicure, police said. According to police, the teen was getting a manicure Saturday around 4:45 p.m. inside S&D Nail Salon, located at 581 Uniondale Ave, when an argument ensued and the girl left without paying.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
"The worst part of the crime," Detective Lieutenant John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police Department said, "was the fact that it was perpetrated by the victim’s own cousin.”
Police investigating hate crime at Staten Island synagogue after man runs through fence
NEW YORK, NY – A man ran through a fence at a Staten Island synagogue during the Saturday sabbath, and police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. According to police, at around 12:30 am on Saturday, a passenger in a white Honda SUV got out of the car after it stopped in front of Congregation Toras Emes on Highland Boulevard. After getting out of the rear passenger seat, the man exited the vehicle and ran through the fence of the synagogue, causing damage. He got back in the car the driver fled the scene. The NYPD Hate The post Police investigating hate crime at Staten Island synagogue after man runs through fence appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bodega customer stabbed by teen robbers in NYC: cops
A bodega customer was stabbed in the stomach when a group of teens tried to rob him at a Staten Island store early Sunday, cops said. The attack occurred just after midnight at the shop at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor when eight teenagers – two of them females – were trying to rob the 41-year-old victim and one of them stabbed him in the stomach, cops said. The teens then fled on foot. The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. N.M. Grocery & Deli is located at the address. A phone message to the bodega wasn’t immediately returned. Nothing was stolen from the victim, cops said.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Baby Daughter In Car After Crash Involving Yonkers Woman
A man has been charged with driving drunk with his infant child in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection that involved a young woman from Westchester County. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. in East Northport when a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.
Flanders Woman Accused Of Hitting Car With Axe During Dispute
A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit a car with an axe during a dispute. The incidents happened at around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Flanders. Southampton Town Police officers responded to a dispute on Evergreen Road. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Tiffany...
Building worker charged in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police took Lashawn Mackey, 47, into custody and charged him with the killing on Saturday. Police say he is a temporary worker in the building where Maria Hernandez lived.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
Manhattan security worker stabs 2 after bottles thrown at hotel: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people were arrested after a fight early Saturday at a Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants, police said. Three “disorderly males” allegedly threw glass bottles inside the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue near West 31st Street around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, an NYPD spokesman said. A security worker was […]
Man arrested in death of woman found tied up in Manhattan apartment: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found tied up in her Upper West Side home on Wednesday, according to police. Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police said. “I’m […]
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
19-year-old shot and killed at Queens nightclub
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old male was shot and killed after a fight inside a Queens nightclub turned deadly. Officers with the NYPD’s 110th Precinct were dispatched to Amadeus Nightclub, located at 79-51 Albion Avenue in Queens at around 4 am on Saturday. When they arrived at the club, they located the 19-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased. A second victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot in the buttocks and treated at the hospital. She was listed in stable condition. The post 19-year-old shot and killed at Queens nightclub appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Defendant gets 10 years for stealing a Brooklyn home using power of attorney
A 48-year-old man from North Babylon, Long Island, will spend the next 10 years of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to 10 years for forging a power of attorney and stealing a home from an 89-year-old in Brooklyn. Shavard Callaway was given an indeterminate term of five...
Duo Nabbed In Harrison Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say
Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said. Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following...
Man Who Used Fake Identities In Suffolk County As Part Of $1M Fraud Scheme Sentenced, DA Says
A 46-year-old man was sentenced for his role in a $1 million nationwide fraud scheme after he admitted to using fake identities to obtain loans on Long Island. Adam Arena was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Friday, Jan. 20.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
