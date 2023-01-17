Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against LafayetteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery in south Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Siebert Street shortly at 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store
ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bandit makes off with credit cards and wallets at a local Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives in Pickaway County are asking for help in identifying a Planet Fitness bandit. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday evening, a man broke into several lockers at Planet Fitness located at 1460 South Court Street in Circleville. The bandit, authorities said, stole multiple wallets and credit cards. The suspect then went to the nearby Walmart and made multiple purchases with the stolen cards.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Local Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Crashed a Car by Walmart and Ran
Circleville – Pickaway Sheriff and Circleville Police are both out looking for a suspect that crashed a car in front of Planet Fitness by Circleville Walmart and then took off. According to early reports, a crash occurred between a Black sedan and a minivan. No one was reported hurt...
Camera spots suspects leaving Polaris Best Buy with over $3,000 in products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a Columbus electronics store. Security cameras captured photos around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, of at least four different people inside the Best Buy in the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway. The suspects loaded up […]
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Suspect scoped out Columbus store before it lost $6,000, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. The store selling sunglasses saw a man walk in around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and then picked up merchandise worth $3,000 before leaving quickly without […]
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Ohio Amber Alert kidnapping suspect appears in federal court in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of abducting two 5-month-old twins in their mother’s running car just before Christmas appeared in an Ohio courtroom Friday morning for the first time since she was taken into custody in Indianapolis. 24-year-old Nalah Jackson was indicted the day before on two federal counts of kidnapping a minor […]
Ohio police arrest 4 people in shooting at bar on New Years Day
Ohio officials say they have arrested four people in connection to a shooting at a bar that happened on New Years Day. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls in reference to several shots being fired at The Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road in Zanesville on New Years Day around 2:00 […]
crawfordcountynow.com
One dead…one in custody
BUCYRUS—One man is dead, after an alleged altercation behind a Bucyrus Bar Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to reports, Sean Cassaro of Bucyrus was killed during an alleged altercation with another man, Thomas Brown of Bucyrus. Brown was treated and released at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He is currently in...
Columbus woman facing federal charges in connection to kidnapping infant twins
COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys last month is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Dec. 21, three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
