WSYX ABC6

Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery in south Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Siebert Street shortly at 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store

ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bandit makes off with credit cards and wallets at a local Planet Fitness

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives in Pickaway County are asking for help in identifying a Planet Fitness bandit. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday evening, a man broke into several lockers at Planet Fitness located at 1460 South Court Street in Circleville. The bandit, authorities said, stole multiple wallets and credit cards. The suspect then went to the nearby Walmart and made multiple purchases with the stolen cards.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One dead…one in custody

BUCYRUS—One man is dead, after an alleged altercation behind a Bucyrus Bar Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to reports, Sean Cassaro of Bucyrus was killed during an alleged altercation with another man, Thomas Brown of Bucyrus. Brown was treated and released at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He is currently in...
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Columbus woman facing federal charges in connection to kidnapping infant twins

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys last month is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Dec. 21, three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
