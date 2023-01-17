Read full article on original website
Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
KIMT
Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges
MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree. Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3. He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery....
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ktoe.com
Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail
(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
KIMT
Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
KIMT
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 32-year old Elizabeth Jolene Adams of Osage, Iowa was westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered road, entered the ditch and rolled near milepost 166 in Hayward Township.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
KIMT
Looking for a cat thief in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is looking for an unusual sort of cat burglary. The Society says it suspects a woman walked into its shelter the week of January 12 and stole a cat. If you have any information on this case, contact the...
KIMT
Large snowfall recorded in Mason City
Just over 10 inches fell in Mason city over the night. KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is out in Mason City with what city plow drivers are asking from drivers.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
