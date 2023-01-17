Ja Morant jokes about being drug-tested by NBA after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Suns

Read full article on original website
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
NBA
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
