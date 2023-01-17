Read full article on original website
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets visit the Suns
Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix...
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sportingalert.com
How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?
MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
Injury Report: Kyrie Irving's Status vs. Phoenix Suns
After missing last game with an injury, Kyrie Irving has been upgraded vs. the Suns
FOX Sports
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Lauri Markkanen returns to help Jazz rout Clippers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night. Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.
Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania
The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team on Dec. 20, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
