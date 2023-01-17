DES MOINES — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses. Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley say it would promote competition and improve public schools.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO