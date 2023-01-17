ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House could debate ‘school choice’ bill Monday

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House and Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate...
Iowa Capitol hearing on GOP plan to provide state funds for private school expenses is this afternoon

DES MOINES — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses. Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley say it would promote competition and improve public schools.
Governor announces funding for Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab

AMES — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced funding to complete phase two of Iowa State University’s new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The governor announced that ISU will receive 40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and is proposing that an additional $20 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund go to the project.
Cost of replacing vehicles for public transit systems is way up

DES MOINES — Buying new buses and vans for the state’s public transit systems has become harder and more costly. DOT Public Transit director Kristin Haar says supply chain issues and pandemic related manufacturing problems caused some bus prices to go up and some contracts to get canceled.
Winter storm impacting north-central Iowa winding down

The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow packed roads impacting the morning commute. Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun- Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story- Audubon-Guthrie- Including the...
Heavy snow forecast for northwestern half of Iowa

MASON CITY — Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donavon says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
North-central Iowa under Winter Storm Watch Wednesday evening-Thursday

MASON CITY — Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow....
⚠❄WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for heavy snow⚠❄

….Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning…. .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches...
❄ WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 9 AM this morning ❄

…Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning…. A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour...
