Iowa House could debate ‘school choice’ bill Monday
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House and Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate...
Iowa Capitol hearing on GOP plan to provide state funds for private school expenses is this afternoon
DES MOINES — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses. Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley say it would promote competition and improve public schools.
Governor announces funding for Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab
AMES — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced funding to complete phase two of Iowa State University’s new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The governor announced that ISU will receive 40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and is proposing that an additional $20 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund go to the project.
Cost of replacing vehicles for public transit systems is way up
DES MOINES — Buying new buses and vans for the state’s public transit systems has become harder and more costly. DOT Public Transit director Kristin Haar says supply chain issues and pandemic related manufacturing problems caused some bus prices to go up and some contracts to get canceled.
Storm starting to move out of the area, some north-central Iowa spots received 8+ inches
The Winter Storm Warning was scheduled to expire at 12:00 Noon. For the latest weather advisories and weather-related announcements, head to kglonews.com/alerts. Here are regional snowfall totals as of 11:20AM this morning reported to the National Weather Service:. Meservey — 9.8″. 5 miles SW of Charles City — 9.0″...
Winter storm impacting north-central Iowa winding down
Heavy snow forecast for northwestern half of Iowa
MASON CITY — Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donavon says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
North-central Iowa under Winter Storm Watch Wednesday evening-Thursday
❄WINTER STORM WARNING now in effect until Noon today for portions of northern Iowa❄
❄Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected late this afternoon and evening❄
⚠❄WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for heavy snow⚠❄
❄ WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 9 AM this morning ❄
⚠❄WINTER STORM WATCH Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible. ⚠❄
