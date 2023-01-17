ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault man sent to prison for 2021 pot bust

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

A Faribault man who was a defendant in the seizure of over 150 pounds of marijuana products last year was sent to prison through at least May 2024.

Charles Dean Medgaarden, 33, pleaded guilty to felony drug sales in September and was sentenced Friday in Rice County District Court.

Medgaarden and Trenton William Marks were arrested in June 2021 following a months-long investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.

Over 68 pounds of THC edibles, vape cartridges and marijuana wax were found in a storage locker in Hopkins frequented by Marks, according to a court complaint. The street value of the drugs in two of the four totes found was estimated at over $129,000.

Smaller amounts of marijuana products were found in Medgaarden’s residence and in Mark’s residence in Tonka Bay.

Two packages, weighing 49 and 40 pounds, were intercepted on their way to Medgaarden’s home. Inside agents found marijuana and marijuana wax with a street value over $31,000.

Marks admitted he was buying and reselling marijuana products and said Medgaarden worked for him, the charges said.

Marks pleaded guilty to felony drug sales and was sentenced last February to 120 days of house arrest and probation.

Medgaarden was sentenced Friday to 25 months, with credit for 25 days served. He’ll be eligible for release from prison after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

Medgaarden was sentenced to prison time because he has a criminal history while his co-defendant did not. Medgaarden has multiple prior felony convictions for drug possession and for burglary.

Comments / 2

Andrew Marks
4d ago

Over Cannabis??? Sad waste of resources. Cannabis will most likely be legal by next year in Minnesota????

Reply
5
 

Rice County, MN
