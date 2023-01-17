ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Boy Thunder takes the next step to becoming's Kingdom Come's Magog

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0522iH_0kI5vqRG00

DC readers have known for a month now (since Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10) that Superman's long-lost sidekick David Nikela AKA Boy Thunder was Magog , the brutal anti-hero and antagonist of the classic DC event Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross.

But Boy Thunder's evolution into Magog and what if anything that means for the future of the DCU was still a story to be told. January 17's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 by Waid, artists Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Steve Wands raises a few more questions than gives answers but does leave a few breadcrumbs on the trail of where Waid's story is heading.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1RSl_0kI5vqRG00

Batman/Superman: World's Finest  #11 cover (Image credit: DC)

Still reeling after David's brutal attack on the Joker (the Kingdom Come version he's destined to murder in that story), Superman and Batman debate what do about the Boy Thunder, since he can't seem to control his violent impulses and follow in Superman's heroic footsteps.

Superman decides to take drastic measures and takes him to the Fortress of Solitude where he decides to put him in a machine (that will remind loyal fans of a key scene in Superman II) that will nullify his body's ability to absorb and convert sunlight into energy - in other words, take away his superpowers. But at the last second before throwing the crystal switch, Superman decides against this drastic plan, deciding he has to do better himself to show David the right path.

Just at that moment, the Key attacks the Fortress along with some bargain bin supervillains. Skipping over the details, David helps defeat the Key and is about to do to him what he did with the Joker, but this time shows better judgment.

But the use of his powers in the Fortress activates the device that brought him to Earth-Prime at the beginning of the story arc and David begins to vibrate/phase, which means he'll jump to another reality as per the design of the device. Batman and Superman conclude they won't be able to stop the device in time, and David accepts his departure, telling Superman, Batman, and Robin he'll be fine, as they taught him how to make friends and family wherever he goes, and maybe he'll find other versions of them and the Teen Titans on whatever Earth he winds up on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOq9Q_0kI5vqRG00

Batman/Superman: World's Finest  #11 art (Image credit: DC)

His final words are "I had some great teachers" and "thank you" before disappearing completely.

Robin assures a despondent Superman they'll see David again someday because Superman promised he'd find him and "Superman never lies."

But what the trio doesn't know is David doesn't find other versions of the DC heroes in his new home. In a one-page epilogue, he instead finds himself in a barren desert (or is that a nuclear blast site?) and is found by Gog, who greets David by name and tells him he waited a long time for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yh2X_0kI5vqRG00

the last page of Batman/Superman: World's Finest  #11 (Image credit: DC)

The epilogue concludes with the ominous promise "Not the end..."

"I haven't decided yet," Waid told Newsarama in December when asked if readers
are witnessing the rise of the specific Kingdom Come version of Magog, or something else.

"But at some point, Superman does have to find David again, because - as he himself puts it - while he's forced to mislead people sometimes with his secret identity, Superman never lies. And he promised he'd find David," Waid continued.

As to where Waid's is seemingly leading, clues may lie in the identity of Gog, who was not an original Kingdom Come character.

Though there have been several versions of Gog in DC continuity, the version seen here appears to be the one that debuted in the 2007-2009 story JSA: Thy Kingdom Come, a spiritual sequel to Kingdom Come, in which the original version of Magog first appeared. This incarnation of Gog is an Old God of the Third World - as in, predating the New Gods of the Fourth World - and comes from the planet Urgrund, which split in half to become the planets New Genesis and Apokolips when the Fourth World was born.

In 'Thy Kingdom Come,' Gog turns a JSA recruit named Lance into a version of Magog, though that continuity has since seemingly been rewritten due to the 'New 52' and subsequent DC Rebirth reboots. However, in the current era, bits and pieces of all those incarnations of DC could be in play.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 is on sale January 17. As to where Gog and David/Magog eventually reappear, we'll let you know when we do.

Kingdom Come was named by Newsarama readers as the best DC story of all time

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant

We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows

In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans in full agreement a future Oscar-winner’s classic horror comedy holds up as a gory delight

Nothing on this planet will ever come close to leveraging the ethos of the galaxy’s most abominable eldritch masses than the brain of an artist. With that in mind, if you haven’t watched Braindead yet, we recommend you stop reading and take the plunge without paying any mind to the name of the director, and then relieve yourself of the mystery before reveling in the ungodly contrast that this film has with his claim to fame.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care

When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
murphysmultiverse.com

RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year

There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
ComicBook

Power Rangers Reveals First Look at 30th Anniversary Netflix Special

Netflix is reuniting some of the original cast members of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary, and we now have the first look at some of the cast back together again. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is the name of the scripted Netflix special that brings back the original Blue and Black Rangers, David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones, respectively, who are featured in the first images revealed by EW. These legendary Rangers are joined by Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch, who have all been Pink, Red, Yellow, and Black Rangers.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy